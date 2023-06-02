Stay Hydrated With A Refreshing Watermelon-Chia Smoothie, Know The Benefits And Recipe

Summer brings the challenge of dehydration, where even drinking ample water may not be enough. In such situations, turning to fruits can be a wise choice. Among them, watermelon shines as a prominent option due to its impressive water content of over 90 percent. Nidhi Gupta, a sports nutritionist, recommends a quick and easy watermelon chia seeds smoothie recipe. This delightful concoction not only quenches your thirst but also offers exceptional health benefits, making it an ideal choice to beat the heat and nourish your body. She captioned the video as, “Great way to stay hydrated and best summer drink, great for skin, and weight loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Gupta (@fitnesswithnidhi)

Watermelon Chia Seeds Smoothie-

Ingredients:

Mint leaves

Lemon juice

Watermelon pieces

Chia seeds (previously soaked)

Method:

To prepare the smoothie, blend together mint leaves, lemon juice, and watermelon pieces until smooth. Transfer the mixture into a glass, and then add the soaked chia seeds. For an extra touch, garnish with a few mint leaves. Now, it’s time to savour the delightful and refreshing watermelon chia seeds smoothie.

Watermelon and chia seeds offer several health benefits: