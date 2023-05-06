Vibrant Colours and Exciting Flavours: A Look at the Fabulous Spread at Westin Goa’s Collab With Designer Vikram Phadnis

Merayakan: The Art of Culinary Flair and Fashion - Vikram Phadnis, an established fashion designer, recently staged a fashion show at The Westin hotel Goa. Malaika Arora, as ravishing as ever, graced the runway as Vikram Phadnis unveiled his First line of 2023 at the exquisite Westin Goa. The event featured a lavish fine dining experience designed to represent the creativity and invention associated with the fashion show’s theme, as well as an extravagant presentation of the culinary prowess of the Westin Goa. At this fashion event, a number of fashion models also displayed their attire.

‘Fashion and Food, both are routine yet creative processes and requires intense thought process. For Merayakan, we celebrated the art of fashion along with a culinary flair’, said chef Anirudh Deshpande who took the lead of the entire culinary affair.

Excepts from the interview:

1. A Culinary Affair, the name of the menu totally lives up to its name. Could you elaborate on what originally came to mind when you heard about the show?

When I heard about the show, my initial thought was to create a menu that celebrated the culinary journey I’ve had in Westin. It was an opportunity to play with vibrant colors and exciting flavors that would leave a lasting impression on all the guests.

2. What went into the initial planning, and how did you curate the menu?

The initial planning involved discussing the unique culinary experience that would be delivered to all the guests at the show. We made sure that all dishes were served to the guests at the exact same time, to ensure that they not only remembered the delicious taste, but also the unique service and hospitality. The menu was curated after multiple thorough discussions with Vikram, where we understood his idea and concept. Once we understood his vision, the next step was to align and incorporate a menu that matched the entire theme.

3. Stuffing Pumpkin into a delicious meal, like butternut Squash Tortellini is far superior to anything a crazed food enthusiast could have discovered. What are some other delectable vegetarian recipes that you believe you have mastered as a chef?

As a chef, I have mastered several vegetarian recipes that are both delectable and innovative but my favorite to this date is Homestyle Pasta, as I get to play with different flavours.

4. What was the overall theme you intended the menu to cover? What were the reactions and responses from the guests for the specially curated menu?

The overall theme for the menu was to cover Vikram’s concept and the theme of Merayakan fashion show. We received positive feedback from the guests who appreciated the variety and creativity of the menu.

5. How do you evaluate your collaboration with Vikram Phadnis and The Westin Goa? Did you find the planning and carrying out phases to be extremely enjoyable?

The collaboration of Westin Goa with Vikram Phadnis was a huge success. Vikram truly has an eye for detail, and it was fantastic experience working with him. We worked closely together to ensure that the culinary experience complemented the fashion show’s theme and the ambiance of the venue. The planning and carrying out phases were enjoyable, and it was rewarding to see the positive response from the guests.

6. Which dish from the Vikram Phadnis X The Westin Goa is the chef’s favourite and why?

It’s hard to pick just one dish, but I would say that the Butternut Squash Tortellini with pumpkin stuffing was a personal favorite. It not just tastes delicious but is also, a delight to look at the soothing shades.

7. Could you share some of the best F&B offerings at the property?

The Westin Goa offers a range of F&B offerings that cater to different tastes and preferences. My personal recommendation for all guests would be to try out our menu in our terrace restaurant ‘Thyme & Ash’, that offers dishes that are nowhere else to be found in Goa. Our unique approach to European cuisine is winning hearts since its inception. It’s a must try!

