Food Vlogger Niti Saxena's Moong Dal Potil Recipe Is A Weekend Delight, Check Out

Weekends are an opportunity to indulge in culinary exploration and create memorable dining experiences with loved ones. For those who enjoy experimenting with new recipes, a treat awaits. Renowned food vlogger Niti Saxena shares an exclusive recipe passed down through generations, originating from her grandmother’s kitchen. Let’s dive into this cherished culinary gem.

Moong Dal Potli Recipe Ingredients:

Two cups of soaked moong dal

Green chillies

1-inch piece of peeled and finely chopped ginger

Half a teaspoon of chilli flakes

1 teaspoon of ground aniseed

A pinch of asafoetida

1 teaspoon of finely chopped coriander leaves

Water as required

Gravy Ingredients:

Two medium-sized onions, sliced

2 green chillies

1-inch piece of ginger

Seven to eight garlic cloves

Two bay leaves

Half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds

Four to five cloves

Seven to eight black peppercorns

1-inch piece of cinnamon

Two teaspoons of coriander powder

One tablespoon of yogurt

Half a teaspoon of garam masala and kasoori fenugreek

One teaspoon of red chilli powder

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

Half a teaspoon of ground dry coriander

Salt, oil, and water as needed

Recipe:

Begin by rinsing the soaked moong dal thoroughly and allowing it to drain. Put the moong dal, ginger, and green chillies in a mixer grinder and grind to a fine paste without adding water.

Add salt, chilli flakes, asafoetida, fresh coriander, and ground aniseed to the paste. Wrap this lentil mixture in a piece of muslin cloth.

Heat water in a pot on the stove with a bowl placed inside. Place the lentil pouch in the bowl, cover the pot with a lid, and let the lentils cook over high heat for about fifteen minutes. Turn off the stove and let the potli cool. Cut the dal potli into pieces and set them aside.

Blend onions, garlic, ginger, and green chillies into a smooth paste using a mixer grinder; set aside. Heat oil in a pan on the stove and add bay leaves, fenugreek seeds, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, ground aniseed, ground dry coriander, and a pinch of salt. Cook for about a minute until the mixture releases oil.

Stir in whipped yogurt for a flavorful gravy. Add moong dal potli pieces, cover, and cook with water. Finally, add garam masala, kasoori fenugreek, and fresh coriander.

Enjoy the delectable Moong Dal Potli curry, a harmonious blend of traditional flavors and modern cooking techniques.