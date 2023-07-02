World Biryani Day 2023: Chef Lakhan Singh Wins Debut Edition of Biryani Champions League In Delhi

Chef Lakhan Singh from Marketplace restaurant was declared the winner of the debut edition of the ‘Daawat Biryani Champions League’ in New Delhi. The competition, held at ITC Sheraton recently, saw five renowned professional chefs from Delhi participated in a 90-minute live biryani cooking challenge.

The participants included Chef Laxman Singh (YBiryani), Chef Mohammad Shaan (Khan Chacha), Chef Lakhan Singh (Marketplace Restaurant), Chef Moinuddin (Impresario Resto) and Raphe Azam (Biryani by CTJ). The competition celebrated the exceptional skills and creativity of professional chefs who brought alive the delectable biryani experiences.

The winner of ‘Daawat Biryani Champions League’ was selected by a panel of judges comprising celebrity chef Manjit Gill, chef-restaurateur Vanshika Bhatia and well-known food critic Vir Sanghvi.

Expressing his joy and gratitude on winning the competition, chef Lakhan Singh said, “I feel incredibly privileged and deeply thankful for being bestowed with the prestigious title of ‘Daawat Biryani Champion’ of Delhi. This remarkable competition provided me with a platform to express my profound affection and dedication towards crafting delectable Biryanis. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to LT Foods Ltd., especially the brand ‘Daawat’, for acknowledging the hard work put in by chefs like me in this Biryani wave."

Speaking on the occasion, Ritesh Arora, CEO, India Business & Far East, LT Foods Ltd., said, “Many congratulations to Chef Lakhan Singh for winning the maiden ‘Daawat Biryani Champions League’ at Delhi. His victory exemplifies the exquisite flavors and artistry that Biryani represents. I must also acknowledge the hard work and talent of all the participating contestants who prepared some delectable biryanis today. Thanks to the remarkable chefs and the rich heritage of Biryani that unites us all.”

Chef Sarfaraz Hossain from Al – Faiz Family Restaurant & Caterers was adjudged winner of the competition held in Kolkata on June 19.