Foods And Drinks To Beat The Heatwave

As the summer heatwave approaches, it’s crucial to stay hydrated and consume foods that can keep our body cool and energized. The scorching heat can cause dehydration, heatstroke, and other heat-related illnesses, making it essential to consume foods and drinks that can replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. During the summer months, our body loses a lot of fluids through sweating, leading to dehydration. It’s crucial to drink plenty of fluids to keep our body hydrated. However, not all fluids are equally beneficial.

While water is an excellent source of hydration, it doesn’t contain electrolytes that are essential for our body’s optimal functioning. Coconut water, on the other hand, is an excellent source of electrolytes, including potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These electrolytes can help replenish lost fluids and regulate the body’s fluid balance, preventing dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Here are insights from experts in nutrition, health, and Ayurveda on the best foods and drinks to consume during the summer months. By following these tips, we can beat the heat and stay healthy all summer long.

Hydration is key

Addressing the elderly’s health, Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta Elder Care, says, “The elderly are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses during summers. Hence, it’s crucial to ensure that they stay hydrated and consume nutritious foods that can keep them healthy and cool. Foods rich in water content like watermelon, cucumber, and tomatoes can help keep them hydrated and energized. Additionally, including coconut water, buttermilk, and lemonade in their diet can help replenish lost electrolytes and prevent dehydration. Avoiding spicy and oily foods and consuming lighter meals can also help in preventing indigestion and discomfort. Overall, a healthy diet and adequate hydration are essential for elderly people during the heatwave." Ayurvedic Remedies

Advising to consume drinks in the daily diet during heatwaves, Anjenay Aggrawal, Ayurveda Expert & Director of Royal Bee Natural Products, says, “As we face the heatwave, it’s essential to keep our body hydrated and cool. Ayurveda has various natural remedies to offer that can keep us healthy and hydrated in the scorching heat. Triphala Juice, a potent Ayurvedic formulation, can help keep the skin hydrated and prevent it from drying out due to excessive heat. It’s also rich in antioxidants, which can boost immunity and protect us from various ailments. Additionally, aloe vera juice, known for its cooling and hydrating properties, can help prevent or treat dehydration during summer. It’s an excellent natural remedy for soothing sunburn and other skin irritations caused by the heatwave." Cooling herbs

During summers, it’s crucial to consume foods that can keep our body hydrated and prevent heat-related illnesses. “Drinking plenty of fluids like water, lemonade, and herbal teas can also help keep our body cool and hydrated. Additionally, I strictly recommend consuming fennel, coriander seeds and red chili seeds, which have cooling properties and can help regulate your body temperature. Overall, it’s essential to stay hydrated and consume a balanced diet to beat the heatwave and stay healthy," as recommended by Kamayani Naresh, CEO, Zyropathy.

As we prepare to face the summer heatwave, it’s essential to consume foods and drinks that can keep us hydrated and healthy. Including foods rich in water content, electrolytes, and cooling properties can help prevent heat-related illnesses and keep our body energized. Additionally, natural remedies like herbs and Aloe vera can help prevent dehydration and soothe skin irritations caused by the heatwave. With the expert insights shared in this article, we hope you can stay cool, hydrated, and healthy during the summer months.

