For Radhika Madan, Black Is Never Basic And We Know Why

Radhika Madan has established herself as a fine actress as well as an inspiration for budding fashionistas. She has an experimental sense of style, which she utilises to her best. Recently, the Angrezi Medium actress attended the premiere of her movie Sanaa at the UK Asian Film Festival in a unique outfit. Radhika’s latest outfit displayed her bold approach to fashion and included eye-catching patterns and creative accessories. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Walking the talk."

The actress dazzled in a beautiful ensemble by illustrious designer Neeta Lulla. Radhika’s attire is an ideal mix of flamboyance and class. The highlights of the black leather blouse were the high neck, half sleeves, and cut-out hemline. Radhika paired the top with a regal blue full-length skirt that featured a daring thigh-high slit, a golden design, and sheer waist details. She accessorised this elegant look further with a pair of matching leather high boots and gloves, along with golden earrings.

Radhika Madan’s hair and makeup were done by Amandeep Kaur. The actress went with black eyeliner, dark kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour. The actress kept her hairstyle simple. She opted for a side-parted low ponytail that polished her bold look further.

Earlier, Radhika made heads turn in a fitted blue dress from the brand Mugler. The sleeveless dress featured a translucent corset bodice, a plunging U neckline, and a straight fit at the waist, which accentuated her curves perfectly. The highlight of the outfit was the star-pattern netted stocking and a pair of opera gloves. The actress chose to wear statement-making shiny blue platform heels and studs.

For her makeup, she went for a dewy base, shimmery highlights, subtle pink blush, drawn eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes, and a soft pink lip tint. Radhika kept her hair neatly combed and pulled at the back.

Sanaa, directed by Sudhanshu Saha, follows the story of a strong-willed woman played by Radhika Madan and her struggles with an internal conflict that has its roots in unresolved trauma. Radhika was last seen in the web series, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, streaming on Disney+Hotstar.