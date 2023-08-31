Fostering Confidence: Nurturing a Journey to Comprehensive Sexual Wellbeing

Let us first understand the definition of sexual well-being. In the realm of medicine and psychiatry, sexual well-being is not just defined by the mere absence of disease or dysfunction, but encompasses a holistic view of sexual health. It is a combination of physical/biological, emotional, and relationship aspects.

“In other words, sexual health is not just about the act of sex or reproduction. It profoundly impacts various dimensions of our health,” says Shailja Mittal, Founder & CEO, Qurex.

Sexual health challenges can affect overall physical health, leading to issues ranging from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes to poor sleep patterns. Studies show 78% of individuals with type-2 diabetics encounter erectile dysfunction (ED). One can also feel the strain interpersonal relationships – both in personal and professional landscape, leading to feelings of loneliness, depression, anxiety, addictive disorders, affecting our overall well-being.

What we’re trying to say that holistic sexual well-being has a direct impact on happiness, which can influence an individual’s confidence.

“While happiness is an individual experience, it is influenced by both internal and external factors. Happiness can trigger the release of ‘feel-good’ hormones like dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins. For instance, dopamine, while recognized for its psychological benefits, also has significant implications for heart health, affecting everything from muscle contractions to heart rate and artery constriction,” adds Mittal.

One should not hesitate to seek help if encountering any difficulties or challenges in their sexual well-being. Professionals, be it sexologists, doctors or therapists can provide valuable guidance and support in navigating these challenges.