French Fries Impact Mental Health, Lead To Anxiety And Depression: Study

French fries have become a popular food dish in recent years, especially among youngsters and children. While most people are aware that eating flavoured French fries can be detrimental to their physical health, a recent study has revealed that excessive consumption of French fries can also negatively impact mental health, leading to anxiety and depression. According to a study found in wionnews.com , fried food, particularly fried potatoes such as French fries, significantly increases the risk of anxiety and depression.

The findings of a recent study conducted in China and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) have revealed some alarming results. The study found that individuals who frequently consume fried food items, especially fried potatoes, are at a significantly higher risk of developing depression and anxiety compared to those who do not eat fried food. The study found that continuous consumption of fried food was associated with a 12 per cent higher likelihood of anxiety and a 7 per cent higher likelihood of depression.

Although the research is still in its early stages, experts agree that the findings provide valuable insights into the impact of fried foods on mental health. The study involved a vast sample size of 1,40,728 people over 11 years. Researchers found a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression. One striking discovery of the study was that participants who regularly consumed more than one serving of fried food were mostly young individuals, particularly young men. Earlier, a study ‘Food and Mood: How Do Diet and Nutrition Affect Mental Wellbeing’ found that poor nutrition can lead to mental health conditions such as depression.

These results highlight the importance of raising awareness about the potential risks of consuming fried food, especially among the youth. By making informed dietary choices, people can take steps toward maintaining good mental and physical health. While the research is still ongoing, it serves as a crucial reminder to be mindful of the impact of our food choices on our overall well-being.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here