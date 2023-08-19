Fried Idli Is The New Healthy Breakfast, Check Out Its Easy Recipe Here

Idli is one of the popular foods of South India and is also heavily consumed in North India. This food item is prepared using rice and lentil batter which is then steamed and served with sambar and coconut chutney. A lot of people prefer the steamed idli while some prefer the fried version of it.

Have you heard of or eaten fried idlis? They are made when leftover idlis are cut into thick batons or fingers or wedges and then they are deep-fried to a crispy golden perfection. Fried idlis can be eaten for breakfast as they require less time to cook. If you love eating idli, then you can also try this version of the dish by following this recipe.

Ingredients:

Idli

Onion

Cumin

Red Chilli Powder

Mustard Seeds

Curry Leaves

Green Chillies

Vinegar

Turmeric

Salt

Recipe to make fried idli:

To begin, first cut each idli into small pieces in a deep bottom utensil. After cutting, mix the red chilli powder, turmeric and salt as per your taste. You can avoid red chilli powder if don’t like it. After mixing them well, cover the utensil and keep them aside.

Now after marinating the idlis, put some oil in the pan and heat it. After heating it enough, pour the marinated idlis into the pan and fry them. When the idlis turn golden brown, take them out and switch off the gas.

After this, pour some more oil in the pan and heat it on the medium flame. After some time add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves. Fry them for a few seconds and then add chopped onions and green chillies to the pan. Let them cook for a few seconds and when the onion becomes soft, add the fried idlis and mix them well. After this, turn off the gas and serve them with the coriander leaves.