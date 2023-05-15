Friends Star Courteney Cox Shares Secret To Her Most Delicious Cookie Recipe

Courteney Cox is not only a talented actress but also a skilled cook, and her Instagram is filled with mouth-watering recipes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Whether you’re a vegan or a meat lover, Courteney has got you covered. But now, the actress has shared a new preparation that is taking the internet by storm - her cookie recipe. Fans of Friends star are thrilled to get their hands on this delicious treat and with her step-by-step instructions, anyone can try their hand at baking these yummy cookies.

Courteney teamed up with Chef Paul Cassell to prepare the irresistible ‘Chocolate Chunk With Maldon Sea Salt’ cookie, which the actress claims to be the most delicious one she ever had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

The following ingredients are needed to make this recipe – (All ingredients in room temperature)

1 And 7/8 Cups Cake Flour 1 And 2/3 Cups Bread Flour 1 And 1/4 Teaspoons Baking Soda 1 And 1/2 Teaspoons Baking Powder 1 And 1/2 Teaspoons Kosher Salt 1/8 Teaspoon Nutmeg 1 And 1/4 Cups Unsalted Butter 1 And 1/4 Cups Light Brown Sugar 1 And 1/8 Cups White Sugar 2 Large Eggs 2 Teaspoons Natural Vanilla Extract 2 Cups Bittersweet Or Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunks Or Discs 3/4 Cup Milk Chocolate Chunks Chocolate Feves Or Larger 1-Inch Chunks From A Bar Maldon Sea Salt

top videos

Preparation