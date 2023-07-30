Friendship Day 2023: 3 Visual Tales That Are Binge Worthy On This Special Day

Friendship is a connection that surpasses both time and distance. It brings moments of joy, adventure, memories and even occasional disagreements. One must not limit their celebration to just one day but rather celebrate their friends on every given day. Friendship not never be taken for granted but rather should be kept close to the heart at all times.

On this special day, get together with your closest buddies and watch these stellar films that ccelebrate the essence of friendship-

Dear Zindagi

Friends are the family we choose, is an idea that shapes a big part of the narrative in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 coming-of-age film. The film’s protagonist Kaira (Alia Bhatt) feels disconnected from her own parents and finds solace in her friends Fatima, Jackie and Ganju. Her house help Alka is also a big emotional support and nurtures her with unconditional warmth. To resolve her complicated love life and heal from childhood trauma, Kaira seeks the help of a charismatic psychologist Dr. Jehangir “Jug" Khan (Shah Rukh Khan). Jug helps her to see that human beings are complex and be it friends, lovers or parents, nobody is equipped to meet all your needs. The film also depicts that friendship comes in many forms and stars Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar and Yashaswini Dayama. It is streaming on Netflix. Internal Affairs

This story is not just about an office romance but about inner complications that young professionals today face while negotiating with love, friendship and work-related issues. A one-night-stand triggers a lot of stress between two colleagues Sid and Rhea as they begin to reevaluate their equation as friends and co-workers. Two colleagues, Sid and Rhea, experience a lot of stress and tension after having a one-night-stand. This event causes them to reevaluate their friendship and working relationship. They are also forced to confront their past and deal with their family issues. This relatable, urban story follows the journey of these two colleagues as they search for clarity and a meaningful connection.. Kumbalangi Nights:

This 2019 Malayalam film directed by Madhu C. Narayanan revolves around a dysfunctional family that discovers the healing power of love and friendship. The film is set in Kumbalangi, a fishing village where four brothers struggle to deal with their own issues and the burden of their shared past. Saji, Bonny, Bobby and Frankie share a broken shell of a home which suddenly comes to life when they befriend three women and also each other to face life together. The story shows very subtly that it is only when we accept our flaws and honor the humanity of each other with empathy, can we build better friendships and relationships. The film stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, Grace Antony and Mathew Thomas. It is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Which one are you planning to watch this evening?