Friendship Day 2023: Amazing Recipes You Can Whip Up At Home For Your Best Friend

Friendship Day is just around the corner and it is only fair that all of us would like to do something heartfelt for our closest friends. While it is a little too late to organise anything, do not forget the fact that you can yourself do something that will touch their hearts. Cooking is perhaps the best idea and your friends will certainly love the gesture.

In case, you are wondering about what to whip up and how, do not fret because we have got your back. Here are two recipes, that both you and your friends will love-

Chapli Kebab

Ingredients:

Mutton mince

Tender Coriander stems

Medium size Onions

Medium size Tomato

Green chillies

Coriander leaves

Half Egg

Chapli Kebab Masala

Chilli flakes

Dry Pomegranate seeds

Carom seeds

Roasted Gram flour

Hard-boiled Eggs

Ginger

Fresh Pomegranate pearls

Salt to taste

Method:

Masala:

Place a pan over medium heat and allow it to warm up. Then, introduce coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, black cardamom seeds, and salt to taste. Toast the mixture until it emanates a pleasant aroma. Turn off the heat and let the pan cool down. Once cooled, transfer the toasted spices to a grinder jar and coarsely grind them. Empty the ground spices into a bowl, incorporate chilli flakes, and thoroughly mix everything. Set it aside for later use

Kebab:

Place mutton mince in a large bowl, season with salt according to your taste, and thoroughly combine the ingredients. In a separate bowl, add grated onion and salt to taste. Mix well, then squeeze the onion to remove any excess water. Transfer the onion to the prepared mixture and mix thoroughly. Incorporate tomato, green chillies, coriander leaves, and a half-beaten egg into the mixture. Add the prepared chapli kebab masala, chilli flakes, dry pomegranate seeds, and carom seeds. Ensure all the ingredients are well mixed. Introduce roasted gram flour, grated boiled eggs, ginger, fresh pomegranate pearls, and salt to taste. Mix everything together thoroughly.

Frying:

On a flat tawa or pan, heat oil over medium heat for shallow frying. Moisten your hands with water and take a portion of the meat mixture, shaping it into patties directly on the pan.

Final Steps & Serving:

Once the kebabs are cooked on one side, flip them over and allow them to cook on the other side. Fry the kebabs until a golden crust forms on both sides and they are evenly cooked. Place the cooked kebabs on absorbent paper to remove any excess fat.

In the same pan, add sliced tomato, green chillies, and salt to taste. Fry them for 2 minutes. Remove the tomato and green chillies from the pan and set them aside on a plate for later use. Transfer the prepared kebabs to a serving dish and garnish them with tomato, fried green chillies, pomegranate pearls, and mint leaves. Serve the kebabs hot with mint chutney.

Cordon Bleu Chicken Pops

Ingredients:

Chicken mince : 200 g

Onion, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Garlic, finely chopped - 1 tsp

Celery, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Parsley, finely chopped - 1 tsp

Butter: 30 g

Mixed Herbs : 1 pinch

Salt : To taste

White pepper powder : 1tsp

Potato, mashed : 50 g

Cheddar cheese, grated : 25 g

Mozzarella cheese, grated : 25 g

Egg, beaten : 2 nos

Refined flour : 50 g

Bread crumbs : 100 g

Method:

Cooking the chicken:

Heat up a non-stick pan and melt the butter. Add the chopped onion, garlic and celery and sauté till translucent. Add mixed herbs and white pepper powder. Now add the minced chicken and cook till the mixture is almost dry with very little moisture content. Make sure the chicken mince is all separated and does not have any lumps. Allow the mixture to cool down and then add the potato mash and mix well.

Preparing the cheese filling:

Mix together both grated cheeses, parsley and just enough salt to make a thick cheese mixture.

Assembling the dish:

With the chilled chicken mince mixture, make small dumplings of 15 g each. With the cheese mixture, make smaller dumplings of 1/4th the size of chicken dumplings. Take the chicken dumplings in hand and slightly flatten them. Place the cheese dumplings in the centre of the flattened chicken mixture and reshape back to a ball with cheese completely covered inside. Break 2 eggs and beat them in a bowl. Take 50 g of flour in another bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in the third bowl. Dust the cheese filled dumplings with flour and then drop them into the egg mixture and then evenly coat them with breadcrumbs. Keep the breaded chicken pops in a refrigerator and let them chill for some time. Heat up a saucepan and add oil just enough to immerse couple of dumplings.

When the oil is hot, slide the breaded chicken balls into the oil and allow to fry to a golden brown. Strain them from oil to a butter paper. Serve along with your favourite sauce.

Recipes by Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshToHome.

Enjoy!