Friendship Day 2023: Here Is How You Can Spend The Perfect Day With Your Furry Best Friend

Friendship Day is a rather beautiful day to celebrate the wonderful relationship we have with our friends and wise to say that the very term “friends" surpass human connections and is applicable to little pawsome friends that we end up making in life. Our furry friends keep providing us with unconditional love and delight no matter what.

Our pets are some of the most dedicated and loyal friends we have, and celebrating Friendship Day with them is a wonderful opportunity to show them how much we truly appreciate their presence.

Here are five ways in which you can celebrate this Friendship Day with your pets:-

Plan an adventure day:

Our pets are full of adventure and they love to keep moving and playing. For them, adventure is an everyday routine. Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head of Zigly, says, “Today, with the rise of pet adoption, there are many adventure/pet-friendly parks made for pets. You may consider taking them out to any such park or indulge in any trekking activity where they can move freely. However, ensure that the environment suits them and carry all essentials required for a safe adventure." Pamper time:

Friendship Day is the ideal time to pamper your pet and make them feel extra special. Schedule a grooming session to keep them looking and feeling their best. Treat them to a relaxing massage or a spa day at home with a gentle brush and some scented pet-friendly products. Your furry friend will surely enjoy the extra love and attention! Cook them yummy treats:

Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar suggests, “Your pets deserve all the yummy treats for the unconditional love they shower on us. On this Friendship Day, make sure to cook your pet some yummy treats; something unique and not a part of their daily diet. However, make sure to consult a vet/nutritionist before preparing those yummy treats as they can guide you better." Plan a photoshoot:

Capture some amazing memories with your pets while you enjoy together on this Friendship Day. To make it more fun and memorable, you may consider dressing them in cute outfits. While most of the time we remain behind the camera, hiring a professional photographer will help you be in frame with your pet pal. Also, they are well experienced to capture the best shots that create a lasting impression to cherish forever. Spend Quality Time:

Sometimes the finest way to appreciate your friendship is to unwind on the sofa. Spend some extra time on the sofa snuggling, decompressing, and spending quality time with your favourite pet companion. “They are the best stress-busters and this can be beneficial for both. They get the required love and attention, while it helps us get some relief and create moments of joy," says Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar.

Enjoy this wonderful day together and develop memories that will enhance your relationship and make your friendship pawfect! Happy Friendship Day to you and your canine companion!