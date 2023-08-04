Friendship Day 2023 in India: How Social Media Can Strengthen or Weaken Our Friendships

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023: Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be celebrated on August 6. The United Nations has designated July 30 as International Friendship Day, but many countries, including India, celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This is because the first Sunday of August is a day when people are more likely to be free from work or school, and it gives people a chance to spend time with their friends and celebrate their friendships.

Positive Impact Of Social Media

Social media has made it easier than ever to stay connected with friends who live far away. We can share photos, videos, and updates about our lives with just a few clicks. This can help us to feel more connected to our friends, even when we’re not able to see them in person.

Social media can also be a great way to make new friends. There are many online groups and forums where people can connect with others who share their interests. This can be a great way to find people who you can relate to and who you can build meaningful friendships with.

Negative Impact Of Social Media

However, there are also some potential downsides to using social media for friendship. One of the biggest concerns is that it can lead to unrealistic expectations about what friendship should be like. We see our friends’ carefully curated posts about their perfect lives, and it can be easy to start comparing our own lives to theirs. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and insecurity, which can damage our friendships.

Another concern is that social media can make it easier to drift apart from friends. If we’re constantly connected to social media, it can be easy to neglect our in-person relationships. We may spend more time scrolling through our feeds than we do talking to our friends face-to-face. This can lead to a sense of disconnection and isolation, which can make it harder to maintain close friendships.

How To Keep Negative Impact Of Social Media At Bay

So, how can we use social media to enhance our friendships without letting it take over our lives? Here are a few tips: