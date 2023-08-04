Friendship Day 2023: Make Your Long-distance Friends Feel Special With These Adorable Gifts

Friendship Day is just two days away, and we bet you have planned the day out with your close friends. The day, which falls on August 6 this year, is best celebrated in the company of close friends, be it catching a movie together, going out to dine or just having a party at a friend’s place. What do you do if you and your best friend live far off, in different cities? Well, agreeably you may not be able to do a lot of catching up, except maybe connecting on a video call; but that does not mean you cannot make your friend feel special. You can send them a gift, wrapped in love and appreciation and make them realise how special they are to you. If that is exactly what you plan to do, we have some suggestions for you.

Friendship Pendant

Give a token of your friendship to your buddies or closest buddy on Friendship Day. You can do this by sending them a unique friendship pendant. This present may be ideal for you if you have more than one best friend. Such pendants are available online. ‘Best Friends Forever and Ever’ is written on this pendant, which is divided into four sections. When the four pieces are connected, the pendant takes the shape of a heart.

Combo Gift Pack

Send a combo gift to your friend on Friendship Day. The present consists of a charming key chain, a coffee mug, a greeting card, and a cushion with the words ‘Friends Forever’ printed on it. Not only does this combo pack will make your friend feel special but also has items that they can put to daily use.

Friendship Necklace

If you need to make your girl gang feel special, a friendship necklace is your best bet. They come in various shapes and sizes like a moon, star or heart. Choose one according to your equation with your friend and their nature.

Smart Watch

We all have that one friend who is more tech-savvy than the rest and goes bonkers about gadgets. A smartwatch is the best affordable option for such a friend.

Sleep Mask

A sleep mask is a good option for a friend who loves their beauty sleep. These masks have many health benefits, especially for the eyes and they will also show your friend that you care for them.