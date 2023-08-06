Friendship Day 2023: What Wine Represents Your Friendship The Best Way, Check Out

Celebrate Friendship Day by toasting to your best friend(s) with a bottle of wine that perfectly complements the bond you share, whether it’s fresh and exciting like Naina and Aditi’s friendship from ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,’ or aged like Detective Jake and Captain Holt’s from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Wines often represent human personalities and thus, this friendship day you must figure out which wines represent your friendship and your bond in the best way possible. Check it out-

Jacob’s Creek Classic Riesling — Fresh and Zesty like Naina and Aditi from ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’

Crisp citrus flavours with hints of fresh green apple, Jacob’s Creek Classic Riesling is the perfect zesty wine to raise a toast if your friendship is fun and bubbly like this iconic duo!

Taste: The palate has an array of varietal citrus flavours. This fresh rounded core of fruit is supported by a mineral texture and crisp acid line pushing to the back of the palate.

Aroma: Lifted aromatics of Lime citrus, elderflower and bath salts

Best Paired With: Lightly battered salt and Pepper squid, Crispy Fried Chicken, and pan-seared scallops. Brancott Estate Pinot Noir — Sweet and spicy like Detective Jake and Captain Holt from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

If your friendship has aged like fine wine, Brancott Estate Pinot Noir is the one for you! This strawberry, ripe red cherry and plum-flavoured wine with hints of spicy oak perfectly complements your sweet and spicy friendship and sits on the palate elegantly.

Taste: On the medium-bodied palate, silky tannins and fresh acidity enhance the cranberry and redcurrant fruits. The wine finishes warm, with hints of spicy oak and vanillin.

Aroma: This light garnet-coloured wine opens with bundles of red fruit, spice and vanilla aromas.

Best Paired With: Lean meats, smoky flavours of BBQ or wood-roasted food, and soft cheeses such as camembert will be a great match. Jacob’s Creek Classic Merlot — Youthful like Mia and Lilly from ‘The Princess Diaries’

If you and your friend are anything like Mia and Lilly, a bottle of Jacob’s Creek Classic Merlot is the way to go! This medium-bodied wine carries notes of cherry, reminiscent of a youthful friendship.

Taste: Medium-bodied with mouth-filling dried cranberry and ripe strawberry juiciness that flows generously into structural, plush tannins.

Aroma: Great lift and concentration of varietal spice and savoury red fruits

Best Paired With: Pizza or Pasta, Barbequed meats, Vegetable stew or Blue Cheese Campo Viejo Tempranillo — Fresh and fun like Chandler and Joey from ‘Friends’

Fresh and lively, a bottle of Campo Viejo Tempranillo should be your pick if you and your friend are the epitome of fun and crazy in the best possible way - just like Chandler and Joey!

Taste: On the palate it is perfumed, soft and fresh with a long finish that leaves a taste of red fruit, vanilla and cocoa.

Aroma: The nose is rich in aromas and pronounced in intensity. There are wood nuances with gently sweet notes of vanilla to finish with other sweet spices.

Best Paired With: Pasta, poultry, grilled chicken and vegetables, fresh light cheeses, small bites. Jacob’s Creek Sparkling White — Delicate and elegant with a twist, like Blair and Serena from ‘Gossip Girl’

Have a friend who adds sparkle to your life? Pop a bottle of Jacob’s Creek Sparkling White to celebrate your spirited friendship! This delicate wine with a crisp finish pair excellently on a cool summer’s night with soft white cheese and is totally worth sharing.

Taste: Light and elegant, the palate highlights lemon and citrus fruit with a hint of biscuit finishing with a delicate and refreshing acid.

Aroma: Lovely bouquet of lemon, citrus and red apple with notes of bread and nougat.

Best Paired With: Can be enjoyed on its own or with appetizers such as soft cheeses.

Make sure to gift a bottle of wine to your friends too.