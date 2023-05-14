From A Salad Topper To Martini: Cool Ways to Enjoy Pomegranate

Adding fruits to your diet in summer is important for a variety of reasons. Firstly, they are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help to keep the body healthy. Secondly, fruits are high in water content, which tends to keep the body cool and hydrated. Among the many fruits pomegranate has numerous health benefits. It is a delicious fruit that can help protect your body from various diseases. Pealing the fruit can be tedious at times, but the result is worth it.
Whether you’re drinking its juice, adding its seeds to your salads, or using it as a glaze for your meats, pomegranate is a nutritious and tasty addition to any meal. If you’re looking for ways to incorporate this superfood into your diet, here are 10 easy and delicious ways to do it-
- Juice: One of the easiest ways to add pomegranate to your diet is by drinking its juice. You can make the juice at home by blending fresh pomegranate seeds with water and straining the mixture. Pomegranate juice is loaded with a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium that can help boost your immune system as well as promote overall health.
- Seeds in salads: Another simple way is by using its seeds as a salad topper. Simply sprinkle a handful of pomegranate seeds over your favourite salad for a burst of flavour and a nutritious boost.
- Smoothies: Adding pomegranate to your smoothies is a great way to enjoy its health benefits while satisfying your sweet tooth. Blend pomegranate seeds with yoghurt, milk, or your favourite fruits for a delicious and nutritious smoothie.
- Topping for oatmeal or yoghurt: Using pomegranate seeds as a topping is the best way to add a little sweetness to your breakfast while also boosting your nutrition intake.
- Pomegranate tea: This is another way to enjoy the health benefits of this superfood. It is said to lower blood pressure levels and boost heart health.
- Syrup: This is a great way to add a sweet and tangy flavour to your dishes. You can use it as a marinade for meat, a dressing for salads, or a topping for ice cream.
- Molasses: It is a thick and sweet sauce that is commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine. You can use it to add a sweet and tangy flavour to roasted meats, vegetables, and salads and sometimes used as dips as well.
- Salsa: Pomegranate salsa is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional tomato salsa. This is a sweet, sour, and spicy mix of jalapeno pepper, red onion, pomegranate, parsley, lime and salt. It is a fun and seasonal substitute for tomatoes. This can be eaten with salads, spread onto flatbread, or scooped up with sweet potato chips.
- Martini: If are looking for a fun and delicious way to enjoy pomegranate, try making a pomegranate martini. Simply mix pomegranate juice with vodka and a splash of lemon juice for a tasty and refreshing cocktail. This drink is an ideal balance of sweet and sour.