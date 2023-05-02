From Apple To Cherries: Say Goodbye To Arthritis Pain With These Fruits

Arthritis patients often suffer from excruciating pain due to the accumulation of excess uric acid in their bodies. Uric acid is a by-product of purine, which is formed during protein metabolism. Typically, the kidneys filter out the uric acid and expel it from the body through urine. But when there is an excessive amount of purine in the body, the kidneys cannot keep up, leading to a build-up of uric acid in the bloodstream. The excess uric acid forms crystals, which accumulate in the joints and cause swelling and severe pain. High levels of uric acid are associated with several diseases, including arthritis, gout, and joint inflammation. Fortunately, dietary adjustments can help regulate uric acid levels in the body. Here are some items you can add to your diet to reduce your uric acid levels.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, as reported by Healthline, and they also possess potent anti-inflammatory properties. This red fruit serves as a powerful agent in reducing inflammation, which is especially beneficial for arthritis patients.

While there have been claims that tomatoes can increase the production of uric acid in certain individuals, recent research cited by Healthline suggests that this is not a universal rule. For most individuals, this red vegetable is extremely beneficial in reducing joint pain. In fact, the anti-inflammatory properties found in tomatoes, combined with their vitamin C content, make them a valuable addition to the diet of arthritis patients.

Citrus fruits

According to the study, foods containing vitamin C can help to regulate uric acid levels in the body. Citric acid, which is abundant in fruits like lemons and oranges, aids in the detoxification process of the body. Vitamin C also plays a crucial role in preventing the onset of arthritis.

Cherries

As per the Cleveland Clinic, cherries are an excellent remedy for managing uric acid levels in the body. The red pigment in cherries, called anthocyanin, has been found to possess anti-inflammatory properties that can effectively alleviate joint pain by reducing the inflammation caused by excess uric acid levels. Cherries are also rich in antioxidants, which are known to have numerous health benefits.

Apples

Apples are also known to be helpful in reducing uric acid levels. The fruits are rich in dietary fibre, which absorbs excess amounts of uric acid from the blood.

