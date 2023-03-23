There are various reasons in astrology for stress and anxiety. Each zodiac sign has some special characteristics, so there are different ways for each zodiac to deal with stress. These methods will be helpful for people of all age groups and will provide guaranteed results.

Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana​, international tarot card reader and astrologer explains how to deal with stress according to your zodiac sign

Aries: Aries should engage in more physical activities like running, exercising, and dancing; they can also try different meditations and breathing exercises. They gallop their tension, and it gradually builds up inside them. They have a tendency to act on impulse, which may be prevented by pausing for at least 10 seconds before acting.

Taurus: Taurus people should prioritize taking a break from their routine and engaging in a soothing activity. Hiking, spending time in nature, visiting new and unexpected areas, and taking spa treatments may all assist to relax and provide a stress-free atmosphere.

Gemini: The best way for Gemini to reduce stress is to talk to their friends and family about their thoughts and concerns. They can relieve their tension by journaling or creating stories, as well as by doodling or sketching.

Cancer: They are always in need of a peaceful and calm environment to relax. This environment can be created by listening to music, reading books, and resuming some old hobbies or picking up a new one.

Leo: Individuals with Leo zodiac signs can try to de-stress themselves by indulging in things that make them joyful, which can include; watching a movie, listening to music, playing their favourite game, and going to a concert with a friend.

Virgo: Virgos should make an effort to arrange their lives effectively by making a schedule or list for dealing with stress and recognising the potential stressors. Moreover, they can find a method to decompress by expressing their creativity through writing, music, art, and other creative endeavours.

Libra: Libras strive to create balance and harmony in their life. If they lose this balance then setting aside time to practice self-care, like taking a bath or reading a good book, may help reduce their stress levels.

Scorpio: Scorpios are elusive and mysterious and derive its extraordinary courage from its psychic abilities. Spending more time outside — whether at your local park or atop a mountain — may help reduce levels of stress and boost your mood.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians are always on a quest for knowledge and they do not like to be alone. In times of unhappiness or stress they need to be in good company so spending time with family or friends will prove to be a good stress buster.

Capricorn: Capricorn are ambitious and want to reach the top. They take up more than one profession at the same time and shall find it very difficult to be without some activity so to reduce stress they need to work or engage in some exercising.

Aquarius: Aquarius constantly craves new learning experiences. “Doing something spontaneous or going to a new restaurant or movie shall reduce stress. Going for a walk outside will also help

Pisces: Pisces are intuitive and sensitive. They are divided between fantasy and reality. It is in their creativity that a Pisces can find escape and relief. Yoga shall help reduce stress. A few simple strategies you may want to try are yoga, lighting candles, taking baths, and reading a good book.

