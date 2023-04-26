From Arranged Marriages to Open Couples: How India's Relationship Landscape is Changing

With the modern age bringing about technological advancements, social media, and shifting cultural norms, love and relationships in India have undergone significant transformations. Exploring the evolving landscape of love in India can provide insights into the changing nature of relationships and individuals’ evolving expectations. Among the most surprising trends is the rise of online dating and the use of dating apps, which is a departure from the traditional practice of arranged marriages that has long been the norm in Indian culture. This trend reflects changing attitudes towards love and marriage, with individuals seeking greater autonomy and agency in their romantic lives.

The trends in Indian relationships reflect a larger shift towards greater individualism and autonomy in matters of love and romance. As social norms continue to evolve and technology continues to shape our lives, it will be interesting to see how these trends continue to shape the landscape of love in India.

As the first discreet dating app made by women, Gleeden focused on understanding the changing mindset on marriages, infidelity, and other traditional socio-cultural norms in India. The study, conducted in February 2023 by the well-known global market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos, surveyed 1,503 Indian married individuals aged between 25 and 50 years from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The research aimed to explore key areas such as the general perception of infidelity, personal experiences of infidelity, the impact of the pandemic on people’s mindset towards infidelity, and new trends in relationships. Among the key findings, the study revealed some of the most sought-after love practices that Indians are experimenting behind closed doors.

Open Couple

The world of open relationships - where two people can love each other AND date around. It’s all about communication, consent, and safe sex because let’s face it, no one wants a surprise three-way with chlamydia. Whether it’s a fling or a full-on romance, open relationships come in all shapes and sizes. But the key ingredients? Trust, honesty, and an awesome group chat. Apparently, 25% of both men and women are down for some ethical non-monogamy. Plus, a whopping 27% of urbanites in Tier 1 cities are breaking free from traditional relationships.

Swinging

Swinging is like a sexual jazzercise where couples get their groove on with other couples or individuals outside of their main squeeze. You can either hit up the party scene or arrange your own more exclusive affair. It’s all about communication and consent. One should have their boundaries set and guidelines laid out. It’s not for everyone, but for those who are looking for a little spice in their love life, swinging can be a freakin’ blast. In fact, swinging has become so popular these days that our survey found that 17% of folks aged 34-50 are ready to give it a go. Even city slickers from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities are getting in on the action, with over 20% and 15% respectively expressing interest. Same sex relationships

A same-sex relationship is just like any other romantic or sexual relationship, except it’s between two people of the same gender? They can be casual or committed, involve living together and raising kids - basically anything a hetero relationship can. And while they’ve always existed, they’re finally getting the recognition they deserve in parts of the world. 16% of young adults prefer same-sex relationships. Plus, in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, it seems like non-hetero love is getting more love. BDSM

The world of BDSM, where ropes, whips, and pasties are the norm. This kinky umbrella term encompasses all sorts of consensual activities involving power dynamics, domination, and submission. Surprisingly, according to our survey, 21% of men are into BDSM. It seems that people all over the country are curious about exploring their kinky side, with 30% of individuals from Tier 1 cities and 24% from Tier 2 cities reporting they enjoy a good spanking or two.

Threesome

A three-person party in the bedroom (or wherever else tickles your fancy), has become more and more popular in recent times. It’s important to remember that gender or sexual identity doesn’t matter when you’re all consenting adults looking to have a little extra fun. The survey even showed that about one-fifth of peeps in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities are down for a threesome. Plus, 16% of male specifically expressed their interest in joining in on the fun.

“The remarkable shift in the perception of relationships within Indian society epitomizes a paradigm shift towards embracing individuality and personal autonomy. Our recent study revealed that contrary to popular belief, Indians exhibit a marked inclination towards adventure, with more than 60% having explored unconventional forms of relationships. Among the most sought-after trends we find open couples, indulging in BDSM, and Swinging. Surprisingly, threesomes generated the least enthusiasm amongst the respondents. It is also significant that a substantial percentage of the participants (amounting to 22%), have embraced the open-couple concept, thereby embracing non-monogamous relationships. The study clearly proves how Indians are far from being conventional and like to experiment and self-express themselves in the bedroom, often together with their partners,” says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, India, Gleeden.

