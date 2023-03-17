If you are a traveller by heart, you must know the feeling of taking a break from your hectic work schedule and embarking on a trip with family or friends. Be it soaking your feet in the sand as waves tickle your ankles or exploring the depths of the jungles, travellers are well aware of the importance of taking vacations once in a while.

If you too are willing to leave all the burdens of work behind, then what’s stopping you from taking a weekend getaway to Lucknow? Lucknow, the capital city of the Nawabs, is a location brimming with old legacy and rich culture that shouldn’t be missed. Here are five ways you can enjoy your time while in Lucknow:

Bara Imambara

Lucknow boasts of having plenty of historical sites for you to spend your time. The Bara Imambara, which comprises several distinct buildings, is not only historically significant but also a prime example of British architectural prowess. Even though the majority of the buildings are now in ruins, you may still visit the church, the cemetery and the graves of those who perished during the Siege.

Chota Imambara

The Chota Imambara is a masterpiece in terms of architecture and the chandeliers that adorn the historical site give it its nickname, the Palace of Lights. These chandeliers, specially imported from Belgium, are lit up for major occasions like Muharram. It is one of the top attractions in Lucknow.

Hazratganj

The busy market of Hazratganj is located in the centre of Lucknow. The market is culturally and historically rich. Hazratganj is the place to go if you’re looking for stunning Chikankari garments or unique handicrafts from Uttar Pradesh. By purchasing a Chikankari suit, palazzo, skirts, and kurta-pyjamas, your dressing style will get amped up.

Mankameshwar Temple

One of the earliest temples devoted to Lord Shiva is the Mankameshwar Temple. Thousands of worshippers swarm the temple during Shivratri to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. According to legend, Lord Shiva himself discovered the silver Shiva Linga that serves as the temple’s main draw.

Enjoy street food

Without experiencing Lucknow’s street food, your trip will surely be incomplete. When in Lucknow, you must try the lip-smacking speciality dishes of the place that includes biryani, chaat, kebab and Awadhi cuisine to satiate your cravings.

