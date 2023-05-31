From Better Oral Health To Sound Sleep, The Many Benefits Of Nutmeg

Nutmeg or Jaiphal is considered a super spice that has been used across the world for ages. It is widely known for its wooden structure and is valued for its sweet aroma. Said to be a native of Indonesia, it is the seed of the fruit of an evergreen tree known as Myristica fragrans. The spice is also cultivated and grown in Malaysia, the Caribbean and the southern part of India. Apart from its exceptional culinary skills, the powerful spice is also known for its medicinal properties. This spice has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and many other properties which are beneficial for individuals. Here are the 5 health benefits of Nutmeg

Aid to diabetes treatment

Nutmeg is a rich source of antioxidants. The spice is said to decrease blood glucose levels significantly and was also found to have beneficial effects on blood glucose levels.

Helps with insomnia

For people dealing with sleep distress, lack of sleep or full-blown insomnia, nutmeg can work as a natural sleeping pill. The spice has a magnesium-rich composition which helps palliate nerve tension and stimulates the release of serotonin which acts as a sedative and helps to have better sleep.

Improves digestion

Nutmeg contains fibres that are said to be a good source for the digestive system in more ways than one. In addition to this, it also helps to ease, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, bloating and diarrhoea. It also helps increase the secretion of gastric and intestinal juices.

Boosts immunity

Nutmeg has antioxidants and due to the presence of minerals and vitamins which also gives your immune system a boost. It also contains potassium, iron, calcium and manganese which play a vital role in improving one’s immunity.

No cavities and tooth decay

Nutmeg is also beneficial for one’s oral health because of its antibacterial properties. It can work as a natural disinfectant or toothpaste which helps to eliminate harmful strains of bacteria inside the mouth that cause numerous dental issues including tooth decay and cavities.