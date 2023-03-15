Jamun, which is also known as java plum or black plum, is a summer fruit and is rich in many medicinal properties. Not only the fruit but also its kernels, leaves and bark are full of medicinal properties. They are used in many Ayurvedic medicines too. Jamun is also beneficial for the heart when consumed regularly. Apart from this, jamun is also considered one of the best home remedies for stomach pain, dysentery and flatulence. Today, let’s take a look at some more health benefits of jamun.

Diabetes

Jamun is considered best for diabetic patients as it keeps blood sugar levels under control. Due to a bad lifestyle and eating habits, many people suffer from diabetes at an early age. Jamun naturally manages the increased sugar levels because it has a low glycemic index. The fruit also helps diabetic patients control their thirst and excessive urination.

Immunity

The majority of people today suffer from a weak immune system, and they take numerous measures to strengthen their immunity. Jamun boosts the body’s immunity, thanks to the abundance of vitamins and nutrients in it. Along with this, it also is a powerhouse of sodium, calcium, iron and carbohydrates that benefit your immune system.

Heart health

Jamun also plays a significant role in maintaining the health of your heart. Jamun is rich in potassium which maintains a normal heartbeat and also helps in lowering the risk of a stroke brought on by high blood pressure.

Colon cancer

Anti-cancer properties are also found in jamun. Consuming it regularly can lower the risk of colon cancer. Jamun has a lot of antioxidants that help fight free radical cells that cause cancer cells to grow. The cyanidin present in jamun also plays a significant role in preventing colon cancer.

Skin

Regular consumption of jamun can benefit your skin. Consuming jamun, which has vitamin C and antioxidants, regularly makes the skin glow and smooth. It also contributes to the skin’s production of collagen.

