Horse gram, also known as kulthi dal, is a nutritious pulse native to southern Asia. According to Ayurveda, problems of constipation, piles, ulcers, kidney stones, irregular periods, cholesterol, fever and cold can be treated with the consumption of horse grams. Horse gram also contains a lot of fibre which strengthens our digestive power and makes it easier to pass the stool for patients suffering from piles (haemorrhoids).

Horse gram has been clinically proven to have a medicinal property to remove kidney stones. Renal calculi, also known as kidney stones, are formed in the urinary tract. In case when the stones are big, there is no other alternative apart from allopathic medicines. But if these stones are small, then traditional medicines can be helpful.

One of the common pulses that can be used for the treatment of urinary stones in the body is horse gram. Scientific studies have revealed that its diuretic and anti-urolithiasis properties and the presence of many phytochemicals such as phenolic compounds, flavonoids and steroids help in removing kidney stones. Daily intake of horse gram breaks the stones and expels them from the body. But before consuming this, it is advised to ask your health expert first.

Horse gram is also a great source of protein. 22 grams of protein is found in 100 grams of horse gram. Apart from this, many other types of nutrients are also found in it. According to the Times Of India, horse gram pulses contain a sufficient amount of fibre which boosts metabolism and curbs obesity.

Horse gram pulse is a panacea for piles and constipation

According to Fashion Lady Health website, when the veins of the anus get swollen, then haemorrhoids or piles occur. It is very painful when you have to exert force while passing stool. Severe constipation further increases this problem. People mostly take medications to get relief from the pain. But do you know consumption of horse gram gives relief from constipation and piles pain? Soak some horse gram in water overnight and the next morning, drink the water. Doing this, you will get relief from the pain of piles and haemorrhoids.

