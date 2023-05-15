From Curry to Soup, and More: 6 Delicious Ridge Gourd Recipes to Try this Summer

Summer is here, and with it comes an abundance of fresh produce to enjoy. It’s time to experiment with some light and refreshing dishes to beat the heat. And what better way to do that than incorporating ridge gourd, also known as tori or luffa, into your meals? This versatile vegetable is not only healthy and nutritious, but it can also be cooked in a variety of ways, making it a perfect ingredient for summertime cooking.
Whether you are a vegetarian or a meat lover, we got something for everyone in the list. So, let’s dive in and discover the many ways in which you can enjoy this summer-friendly vegetable! Here are 5 delicious ridge gourd recipes that you can try at home this summer:
- Ridge Gourd Curry
This simple and flavorful curry is a staple in many Indian households. To make it, heat some oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and garlic. Saute until the onions turn translucent, then add diced ridge gourd and your choice of spices. Cook until the ridge gourd is tender, then add coconut milk and simmer for a few minutes. Serve hot with rice or bread.
- Stuffed Ridge Gourd
Stuffed ridge gourd is a delicious and filling dish that can be enjoyed as a main course. The preparation includes the following steps - cut the ridge gourd into thick, round pieces and scoop out the center. Stuff the cavity with a mixture of mashed potatoes, chopped onions, and spices, then bake or fry until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney or sauce of your choice.
- Ridge Gourd Fritters
Ridge gourd fritters are a great way to enjoy this vegetable as a snack or appetizer. To prepare this dish, you need gram flour, rice flour, and a blend of spices. Mix the gram flour, rice flour, and spices together to form a batter, dip the ridge gourd slices into the batter, and fry until golden brown. Serve hot with your favourite dipping sauce.
- Ridge Gourd Salad
This salad is refreshing and healthy. You just need cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and a dressing of your choice to make the salad. Slice the ridge gourd, cucumber, onions, and tomatoes into thin slices, mix together in a bowl, and drizzle with your favourite dressing.
- Ridge Gourd Soup
Ridge gourd soup can be comforting and nourishing. To make this dish, you need ridge gourd, onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and a blend of spices. Sauté the onions and garlic in a pot, add the ridge gourd, vegetable broth, and spices, and let it cook until the ridge gourd is tender. Blend the mixture until smooth, and serve hot with crusty bread.
- Ridge Gourd Chutney
Ridge gourd chutney is a great way to use up leftover ridge gourd. Saute chopped ridge gourd, onions, and garlic in oil until they turn golden brown. Add grated coconut, salt, and tamarind paste, then grind the mixture into a smooth paste. This chutney is perfect as a dip for snacks or as a spread for sandwiches.