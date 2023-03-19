CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » From Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles To Pull Off This Summer
From Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles To Pull Off This Summer

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 17:05 IST

New Delhi, India

What do you think of these hairstyles, goals or not? (Images: Instagram)

Which of these hairstyles are you willing to try this summer?

Summers are here and we are yet again confused about what styles we can pull off during this season. There is doubt about the fact that our hair tends to get a little greasier during the summer months which makes it look unkempt and rough. However, our favourite Bollywood celebrities have always come to our rescue in terms of fashion and styling, so why should we look elsewhere for help?

Celebrity hairstyles you can most certainly ace this summer-

Kiara Advani

The newest bride in B-town won over our hearts with her dreamy wedding pictures and gave us some major fashion and relationship goals. But, can we simply take a moment out to appreciate the hairstyle that she pulled off at her haldi ceremony? This artsy braided hair look is perfect for the summer months. It might take a while to pull this off but it is most definitely worth it.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone always inspires us to do our utmost best and the absolute OG queen is here with the coolest summer hairstyle. Summers are sweaty and hiring and in case you want to bring your style A-game to a day out with your loved ones but feel too lazy to do much then this one is definitely for you. A simple high ponytail can take you a long way.

Kriti Sanon

Want to go on a date night with your partner but the summer heat is too bothersome to pull off a striking look? You have nothing to worry about because Kriti Sanon is here with great style inspo. You can never go wrong with a top bun and Kriti is here to prove the same.

