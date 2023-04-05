From Delhi To Kolkata, 7 Cities To Enjoy Best Street Food

India is known for its diversity as every state here has its own distinct culture, language and food. And that’s the reason why, along with tourism, food also attracts people to particular cities. Today, we will share a list of cities where the taste of street food is what brings people there.

1. Delhi- One of the most famous street foods in Delhi is chole bhature. Not just that, you can also explore varieties of chaat, parathas and so on in Chandni Chowk. After eating these street foods once, you would want to visit Delhi again.

2. Indore- If you are fond of food, then you must have heard about the dish Indori poha. Indore is famous for its street food, especially poha and the dish is famous across the country. The Indori poha, prepared with different types of dry fruits and spices, will attract you to this city again and again.

3. Jaipur- If you are fond of kachori, you must try Jaipur’s kachori once. The Mawa kachori, onion kachori and dal kachori are famous here. You can try these different types of kachoris with mouthwatering lassi and enjoy the flavours throughout the day.

4. Kolkata- Kolkata is a great place to eat if you like non-vegetarian food. You can try fish fry, various momos and kathi rolls in Kolkata. Along with this, phuchka, Cantonese noodles and a variety of Chinese street foods are also famous here.

5. Mumbai- If you’ve been to Mumbai but haven’t tried the vada pav here, your trip was a waste. This desi burger is regarded as the lifeline of this city. In Mumbai, vada pav is popular and is served not only on every street corner but in big restaurants also.

6. Patna- Eat litti chokha whenever you have the chance to visit Patna, Bihar. This delicacy, made up of sattu and served with chokha made up of potatoes and brinjal, will soothe your soul.

7. Hyderabad- If you go to Hyderabad, then definitely taste the different types of street foods here. Here you can eat chilli vada, medu vada, idli sambar, dosa etc. at a very low price. Apart from this, if you get a chance, then you must try the special pani puri here.

