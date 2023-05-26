From Exploring Historical Buildings To Enjoying Nightlife, 5 Best Things To Do In Delhi

Delhi, the national capital of India, is one of the busiest and bustling cities in the country. People usually associate Delhi with crowded metros and high temperatures. But Delhi has a lot more to offer than just that. From enjoying the lip-smacking street food in Old Delhi to buying cheap yet chic outfits from Sarojini Nagar, and exploring the ancient monuments and heritage sites, Delhi will surely give you some unforgettable moments. Here’s a list of some fun things to do if you are planning to visit Delhi with your friends or family.

Explore historical buildings

Delhi bears the mark of umpteen rulers who have reigned the throne in the past years. Brush up your history by taking a stroll in the Red Fort, visiting the Qutub Minar, admiring the beauty of the India Gate, and soaking in the beauty of the Humayun Tomb. Make sure you carry a hat, and sunglasses while bathing yourself in sunscreen if you are on the heritage tour during the summer months.

Find peace in religious places

For some much-needed spiritual awakening, Delhi serves you plenty of temples and dargahs for you to find some peace and tranquillity. If you are willing to spend some time away from the humdrum of the streets, then do visit the age-old Jama Masjid, the beautifully decorated Akshardham temple and even the serene Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Delve into tasty food

From delicious chaap to tasty paranthas, chole bhatures and dahi bhallas, no dearth of street food cannot be found in every nook and corner of Delhi. To experience the taste of local dishes you can either visit the famous Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Central Market and even Sarojini Nagar. The food stalls available outside the premises of the India Gate are also worth a try.

Go on a shopping spree

From Western fits to traditional wear, the markets in Delhi have it all. To get the best shopping experience, venture into the vibrant markets of Sarojini Nagar, Dilli Haat, Lajpat Nagar Market, Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk.

Enjoy the nightlife

If you consider yourself to be a party animal then Delhi is the right place. You can have a frenzied experience in the vibrant and electrifying atmosphere of the numerous pubs and nightclubs in the city. Dive into the vibe of loud music, night-long DJ, drinks, and mouth-watering food in the famous nightclubs of Hauz Khas and Connaught Place.