From Fabric To Body Type: 6 Tips To Keep In Mind While Selecting A Blouse Design

Saree is undoubtedly one of the most elegant and graceful outfits when it comes to traditional Indian attire. To complete the ensemble, the blouse plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall look. A well-fitted and well-designed blouse can make a significant difference in your appearance and can enhance the overall look of any saree or lehenga ensemble. Whether it’s for a special occasion or a casual gathering, a perfectly tailored blouse can make you feel confident and comfortable. However, getting a blouse stitched requires careful consideration of various factors, from choosing the right fabric to understanding your body type. To help you achieve that flawless fit, here are 6 essential tips.

Fabric selection

Choosing the right fabric is crucial when it comes to blouse stitching. Opt for fabrics that are breathable and comfortable, such as cotton, silk, or georgette. These materials allow your skin to breathe and prevent any discomfort. Consider the occasion and weather conditions to select the appropriate fabric.

Accurate body measurements are the foundation of a well-fitted blouse. Take precise measurements of your bust, waist, and shoulder width. It’s advisable to seek professional help or a skilled tailor to ensure accurate measurements. Remember to measure yourself wearing a well-fitting bra to achieve the desired fit. Communicate your measurements clearly to the tailor, emphasizing any specific requirements or concerns.

The neckline and sleeve style plays a significant role in the overall look of your blouse. Consider your body type and personal preferences while choosing these elements. For instance, if you have a broader shoulder, you can opt for a boat neck or square neckline to balance the proportions. Similarly, if you have a petite frame, you may go for delicate and shorter sleeves to create an illusion of length.

Embellishments and detailing on a blouse can add a touch of elegance and uniqueness. However, it’s important not to go overboard, as it can overwhelm your overall look. Choose embellishments that complement your saree or lehenga and enhance your features.

The fitting of your blouse significantly impacts your comfort and confidence. Ensure that the blouse is neither too tight nor too loose. It should contour your body without feeling restrictive.

Once the blouse is stitched, it’s crucial to have a trial session before the final delivery. Try on the blouse and assess its fit and comfort. Check for any loose threads, uneven seams, or areas that need alterations. It’s common for minor adjustments to be required after the first trial, so be prepared for subsequent fittings.