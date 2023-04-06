From Fort Aguada To Basilica Of Bom Jesus, 6 Places You Must Visit In Goa

Goa is a state located on the western coast of India and is famous for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture and rich history. With its warm weather, friendly locals, and a wide variety of attractions, it has become a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world.

Goa is also known for its rich history and culture. The state was a Portuguese colony for over 400 years, and this influence can be seen in its architecture, food and its language even today. Here are 6 amazing places in Goa that you must travel to next time you visit the state.

Fort Aguada

One of the stunning historical landmarks in Goa is Fort Aguada, which was once a symbol of hope for Portuguese sailors who dreamt of trading spices on the Konkan coast and protecting themselves from the naval fight of European nations. There is also a freshwater lake in Aguda Fort.

Mahadev Temple

Mahadev Temple is located at a place called Tambi Surla at Mollem. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Mahadev Temple stands as a fine example of the grandiose architectural style of the 12th century, having been built during this era. The festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated with great zeal and gaiety at the temple by the local people residing in surrounding villages.

Famous beaches

Located along the Arabian Sea, Goa boasts a plethora of stunning beaches that are worth exploring. Some of the most famous ones include Baga, Morjim, Candolim and Arossim Beach, all of which offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences for visitors to the region. You can try many adventurous activities at the beaches.

Anjuna Market

Goa’s Anjuna Market is considered one of the favourite places of tourists. This market is exclusively open on Wednesdays.

Basilica of Bom Jesus

The Basilica of Bom Jesus, a Catholic basilica built in 1594, is counted among the finest buildings in Goa. It has been declared a heritage site by UNESCO.

Dudhsagar Falls

One of the most loved tourist spots in Goa is the Dudhsagar Falls which is famous for its breathtaking view that captivates visitors with its mesmerising beauty. Trekking to the falls is also a popular activity, allowing visitors to experience the natural splendour of the region closely.

Overall, Goa is a wonderful place to visit for anyone looking for a mix of sun, sea, culture and adventure. With its welcoming locals, stunning scenery and endless opportunities for fun and relaxation, no wonder it has become such a beloved destination for travellers from all over the world.

