From Garland Pose to Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose: Yoga Asanas That Help Strengthen Pelvic Floor Muscles

Yoga is known to strengthen muscles. This form of exercise can be key to making your pelvic muscles – located between the tailbone and the pubic bone – stronger. These muscles are essential for improved bladder and bowel control, enhanced sexual function and overall support for core stability and posture. The pelvic floor muscles also play a crucial role in supporting organs and improving body balance.
Yoga offers a variety of asanas (poses) that can help strengthen your muscles leading to improved overall pelvic health. Remember to listen to your body, modify the poses as needed, and consult a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional if you have any specific concerns or conditions.
Here are five yoga asanas that specifically target and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles:
- Malasana (Garland Pose)
Malasana is a deep squatting pose that engages the pelvic floor muscles. Begin by standing with your feet wider than hip-width apart. Lower your hips down toward the floor, bringing your palms together at your chest. Keep your spine long and your weight evenly distributed through your feet. Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, gradually increasing the duration over time. This will increase the blood flow in the pelvis region and tone the abdominal muscles.
- Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
It is a gentle backbend that activates the pelvic floor muscle. This yoga asana improves blood circulation as well as helps cells of your body to receive adequate oxygen and nutrients. First, start by lying flat on your stomach, legs extended behind you and hands placed directly under your shoulders. Inhale, press your palms into the mat, and lift your chest off the ground, keeping your pelvis grounded. Focus on engaging your pelvic floor muscles while maintaining a steady breath. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Utkatasana (Chair Pose)
Utkatasana, also known as Chair Pose, is an excellent asana for strengthening the entire pelvic floor muscle. Begin by standing with your feet together. Inhale deeply and raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other. Exhale and bend your knees, as if sitting back into an imaginary chair. Engage your pelvic floor muscles by drawing them upward. Hold the pose for some time, gradually increasing the duration. This yoga asana will give overall muscle strength to the spinal column, calf, thigh, ankle and shoulders.
- Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
This is particularly effective for lower back muscles and improves digestion as well. Lie flat on your back, with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Inhale and lift your hips off the ground, pressing your feet into the mat. Interlace your fingers beneath your body and hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply. It is also said to relieve symptoms of menstrual pain and menopause.
- Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)
As the name goes, it is a restorative pose that gently stretches and strengthens the pelvic floor muscles. This yoga pose supports pelvic muscle relaxation and relief from menstrual cramps. To try this - sit sideways next to a wall and lie down on your back, placing your legs up against the wall. Relax your arms by your sides and breathe deeply. Allow the weight of your legs to passively stretch the pelvic muscle. Stay in the pose for 5 to 10 minutes and focus on deep, relaxed breathing.