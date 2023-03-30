The summer season is almost here. It’s that time of the year when stepping out of your house becomes a real ordeal. The scorching heat of the sun not only makes you sweat profusely but also sucks the energy out of you. For gym enthusiasts, summers prove to be a dreadful affair since working out in the humid and hot climate makes them easily tired. If you too love to perform exercises then the harsh sun rays will wear you out. At such times, it is very important to pay attention to the type of workout you are choosing to follow. Not all physical exercises are suitable for the summer season.

Here are some tips that you can follow that will satiate your need for working out, and not exhaust you at the same time.

Indoor workouts

While most of you might get deterred by the idea of working out at home, it is for your own good that you should perform exercises indoors. Since going out in the sun can pave way for heat burns, tiredness and sun tan, a viable option is hitting the local gym and executing workouts indoors. It will not only relieve you from the intense sun rays but also prevent heat-related skin issues.

Morning exercises

You might have the habit of sweating it out at the gym either in the afternoon or in the evening. Ditch this habit for the summer season. It is also advisable that you work out in the wee hours of the morning before the sun goes all blazing. If the temperature is high even in the morning, take a cold shower before working out. Avoid exercising in the afternoon at all costs during summer.

Drink plenty of water

Another useful life hack for performing workouts under extreme heat is drinking plenty of water. You have to remain hydrated. Since physically demanding aerobics can make you tired all the more in the summer season, always consume glasses of water in between workout sessions. It will help you remain active.

Do cardio

For absolute gym freaks, who can’t skip outdoor exercises, cardio is their best solution. Performing cardio exercises like running, jogging or simply walking are the best types of workouts that can be done in summer. However, make sure that you do them either very early in the morning or in the evening when the sun goes down. Avoid heavy-weight exercises during summer.

Learn warning signs

The most important part of exercising in the summer season is learning when to stop. You have to be aware of the tell-tale signs of over-exhaustion that come with feeling dizzy or nauseous. If you find yourself in a similar situation, stop immediately. Drink plenty of water and take a bath.

