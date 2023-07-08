CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » From Kothimbir Vadi to Corn Chaat, Lip-Smacking Snack Recipes for Rainy Season
1-MIN READ

From Kothimbir Vadi to Corn Chaat, Lip-Smacking Snack Recipes for Rainy Season

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 15:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Monsoon is the time to indulge in the flavours of crispy pakodas and delicious samosas (Image: Shutterstock)

Monsoon is the time to indulge in the flavours of crispy pakodas and delicious samosas (Image: Shutterstock)

For those who prefer to steer clear of outside food, we have curated a list of tantalizing homemade snacks

The arrival of the monsoon has resulted in cool and pleasant weather. This delightful weather calls for the perfect opportunity to savour lip-smacking snacks. Monsoon is the time to indulge in the flavours of crispy pakodas and delicious samosas. For those who prefer to steer clear of outside food, we have curated a list of tantalizing homemade snacks. One can enjoy these snacks along with a sip of tea or coffee. So, treat yourself to these mouthwatering dishes and embrace the monsoon season.

Kothimbir Vadi

Ingredients

  • Powdered oats- 1/4 cup
  • Soya flour- 2 tbsp
  • Gram flour- 3/4 cup
  • Chopped fresh coriander-1 cup
  • Finely chopped green chilli- 1/4 tsp
  • Finely grated ginger- 1/4 tsp
  • Coriander powder- 1/4 tsp
  • Cumin powder- 1/4 tsp
  • Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp
  • Salt (as per taste)
  • 1 tsp- yogurt mixed with 1 tsp of water
  • 2 1/2 cups of water (or as needed)

Method

  • Grind the oats into the flour.
  • Combine oats flour with gram and soya flour, in a bowl.
  • Next, add these as per the above-mentioned quantity: cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, ginger, green chilli, and freshly chopped coriander.
  • Add yoghurt, water, and mix well until a soft dough is prepared.
  • Shape this dough into small circles and then place it on a steaming basket or sieve.
  • Steam for 10 to 12 minutes.
  • Once done, serve it hot.

RELATED NEWS
Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients

  • Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into long fries- 4
  • Olive oil- 1/4 cup
  • Favourite seasoning- 1 tsp
  • Ground black pepper- 1/2 tsp
  • Garlic powder- 1/2 tsp
  • Salt- 1/4 tsp
  • Red chilli powder- 1/4 tsp
  • Olive oil- 1 tbsp

Method

  • Toss and completely coat the fries with 1/4 cup of olive oil in a large bowl.
  • In a separate bowl, mix black pepper, garlic powder, salt, and red chilli powder.
  • Next, add the seasoning mixture to the fries and mix evenly.
  • Heat olive oil in a large pan on medium heat and fry the sweet potato pieces in it.
  • Take them out once they are golden brown.
  • Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

Corn Chaat

Ingredients

  • Corn (boiled with salt)- 2 cups
  • Onion, finely chopped- 1/2 cup
  • Green chilli, finely chopped-1 tsp
  • Tomato, finely chopped- 1/4 cup
  • Chaat masala- 1/2 tsp
  • Black salt- 1/2 tsp
  • Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp
  • Lemon juice- 1 tbsp
  • Tamarind (imli) chutney- 2 tbsp
  • Coriander mint (dhaniya-pudina) chutney- 2 tbsp
  • Fresh coriander (dhaniya), chopped- 2 tbsp

Method

  • Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and sever this tangy and easy snack.
  • You can also use more chutneys as per your requirement.

About the Author
Nishad Thaivalappil
Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
Tags:
  1. monsoon
  2. Rainy Season
  3. snack
  4. food
  5. tea
  6. lifestyle
first published:July 08, 2023, 15:48 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 15:48 IST