From Kothimbir Vadi to Corn Chaat, Lip-Smacking Snack Recipes for Rainy Season

The arrival of the monsoon has resulted in cool and pleasant weather. This delightful weather calls for the perfect opportunity to savour lip-smacking snacks. Monsoon is the time to indulge in the flavours of crispy pakodas and delicious samosas. For those who prefer to steer clear of outside food, we have curated a list of tantalizing homemade snacks. One can enjoy these snacks along with a sip of tea or coffee. So, treat yourself to these mouthwatering dishes and embrace the monsoon season.

Kothimbir Vadi

Ingredients

Powdered oats- 1/4 cup

Soya flour- 2 tbsp

Gram flour- 3/4 cup

Chopped fresh coriander-1 cup

Finely chopped green chilli- 1/4 tsp

Finely grated ginger- 1/4 tsp

Coriander powder- 1/4 tsp

Cumin powder- 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp

Salt (as per taste)

1 tsp- yogurt mixed with 1 tsp of water

2 1/2 cups of water (or as needed)

Method

Grind the oats into the flour.

Combine oats flour with gram and soya flour, in a bowl.

Next, add these as per the above-mentioned quantity: cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, ginger, green chilli, and freshly chopped coriander.

Add yoghurt, water, and mix well until a soft dough is prepared.

Shape this dough into small circles and then place it on a steaming basket or sieve.

Steam for 10 to 12 minutes.

Once done, serve it hot.

Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients

Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into long fries- 4

Olive oil- 1/4 cup

Favourite seasoning- 1 tsp

Ground black pepper- 1/2 tsp

Garlic powder- 1/2 tsp

Salt- 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder- 1/4 tsp

Olive oil- 1 tbsp

Method

Toss and completely coat the fries with 1/4 cup of olive oil in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix black pepper, garlic powder, salt, and red chilli powder.

Next, add the seasoning mixture to the fries and mix evenly.

Heat olive oil in a large pan on medium heat and fry the sweet potato pieces in it.

Take them out once they are golden brown.

Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

Corn Chaat

Ingredients

Corn (boiled with salt)- 2 cups

Onion, finely chopped- 1/2 cup

Green chilli, finely chopped-1 tsp

Tomato, finely chopped- 1/4 cup

Chaat masala- 1/2 tsp

Black salt- 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice- 1 tbsp

Tamarind (imli) chutney- 2 tbsp

Coriander mint (dhaniya-pudina) chutney- 2 tbsp

Fresh coriander (dhaniya), chopped- 2 tbsp

Method