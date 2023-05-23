From Learning A New Language To Meditating, 5 Ways To Boost Memory

Our busy lives and advanced technology often interfere with our memorising skills. While earlier our beloved friends and family members’ phone numbers were on the tip of our tongues, or we remembered the route to a certain place, today we rely heavily on our phones. Add to that our hectic lifestyle, which does not leave much space for creativity, or leisure activities and instead adds more stress and pressure. So here are some ways for you to boost your memory skills.

Learn a new language

Keep your brain engaged by trying to learn a new language other than your mother tongue. It will make your mind sharper. As and when your vocabulary increases for the second language, you will also be able to fluently speak it when needed. Also, knowing another language is always a benefit.

Engage in new activities

You can sharpen your mind by getting involved in various activities like solving Sudoku or crossword puzzles. You can try solving math problems or playing chess or Scrabble. Busy yourself with writing or reading exercises.

Eat foods which are good for your brain

A proper diet is a must to stay healthy. It is also essential to boost your brain and promote memory-sharpening skills. Try to incorporate green vegetables, pulses, locally-sourced fruits, almonds, walnuts, fish, eggs and berries in your diet. Also, drink plenty of water.

De-stress

A hectic lifestyle often leads to a lesser scope to de-stress. Hence, you need to block a period every day to de-stress. Whether it is sketching, taking a long bath, pampering yourself, baking, gardening, dancing, exercising or reading a book, make sure you give your brain and body the time to destress.

top videos

Yoga and Meditation

We all know the benefits of Yoga and meditation on our mind and body. Yoga boosts energy, helps us find balance, restores flexibility and stamina and also keeps our minds and body healthy. As for meditation, relax your mind and put all the studies or work-related issues at a halt. Focus on yor breathing and let your body calm down. This will allow you to concentrate better.