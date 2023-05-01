From Mouth to Body: The Importance of Dental Hygiene to Overall Health

Proper dental hygiene is crucial not only for a beautiful smile but also for maintaining overall health and well-being. Studies have demonstrated that inadequate dental care can result in various health issues, including gum disease, heart disease, and diabetes.

In India, the significance of dental hygiene is emphasized by research indicating that around 80% of the population experiences some form of gum disease, and almost half of all Indian adults have never received dental treatment, indicating a considerable shortage of dental care in the country. This lack of care can worsen pre-existing health conditions or trigger the onset of new ones.

“It is crucial to understand that the mouth is the gateway to the body, and any issues in the mouth can have a significant impact on the rest of the body. For example, gum disease has been linked to heart disease, as the bacteria that cause gum disease can enter the bloodstream and contribute to the formation of plaque in the arteries. Additionally, people with diabetes are more susceptible to gum disease, which can make it harder to control blood sugar levels, leading to more severe complications,” says Sagar Awatade, Founder, Oracura.

A study conducted by the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology India found that pregnant women with periodontal disease were at a higher risk of premature birth and low birth weight babies, highlighting the importance of dental care during pregnancy. “Taking care of your teeth and gums can be as simple as regular brushing, flossing, and visits to the dentist,” adds Awatade.

Making dental hygiene a priority and seeking routine dental care is crucial for maintaining good health and well-being, as it can reduce the risk of developing health issues. “This is especially important in India, where a large percentage of the population experiences gum disease and many adults have never seen a dentist. Prioritizing dental health can lead to a healthy mouth and body, and help prevent the onset of various health problems,” signs off Awatade.

