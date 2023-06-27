From Night Markets To Temples In Bangkok, 5 Things You Must Not Miss While In Thailand

Thailand is well known as the Land of Smiles. The Southeast Asian country is the most popular holiday destination given its magnificent beaches, lively cities and rich cultural heritage. The country is blessed with consistently mild weather conditions year-round, as well as appealing annual temperatures. Thailand has a plateful of captivating activities for tourists. From gorgeous temples to breathtaking clear-water beaches, here are the five things you can do when you are in Thailand.

Explore the Night Markets

The country is famous for night markets. Almost all the cities in Thailand have night markets, where you can experience the culture, food, live music and souvenirs. Speaking of night markets, you can not miss the floating market in Bangkok where you can find ethnic craftwork, delectable street food and a wide range of fresh vegetables.

Go Island hopping

Thailand has more than 1,400 islands to choose from where a traveller should begin. You can explore Ko Lanta, Phi Phi and Similan islands where you do water sports like, scuba diving and snorkelling. To explore more off-beat islands you may explore the Trang archipelago.

Know the history

A day trip from Bangkok to the ruins of Ayutthaya which is known as the former capital of the Siam kingdom. The place offers a history buff a glimpse of the ruins of Sukhothai. Khmer historical site is another impressive historical location.

Visit to diverse hills of Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai shares its border with Myanmar to the west and Laos to the east. You can enjoy the mouth watering street food, visit the majestic White Temple and shop at the local markets.

Bangkok temples

In Bangkok, you can witness the rich Buddhist culture, the city has spectacular temples which show the spiritual side of the country. You can add Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, and Wat Traimit to your itinerary.