From Pomegranate to Moringa, Foods That Can Improve Sexual Health According to Ayurveda

Sexual health is crucial for our overall well-being, but sadly it is often a taboo topic in many societies. A fulfilling sex life is not just about physical connection, but also about the emotional, psychological, and social bond you have with your partner. And the good news is, a healthy diet can work wonders in supporting sexual function and promoting overall wellness. On the other hand, an unhealthy diet can lead to various health issues that can adversely affect your sex life. So, let’s take a cue from Ayurveda and explore the foods that can help boost your libido and sexual wellness, as shared by Dr Rekha Radhamony on her Instagram page.

Five food items you can add to your daily diet to maintain your sexual health:

Pomegranate

This juicy fruit is packed with powerful antioxidants like polyphenols and anthocyanin that help to boost blood flow and reduce inflammation throughout the body. For men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction, pomegranate may be just what the doctor ordered, as it can enhance sexual performance. But the benefits don’t stop there – pomegranate may help women to reduce menopausal symptoms.

Barley soup

Not only is it a delicious and nutritious meal, but it may also have surprising benefits for your sexual health. Barley is packed with fibre and antioxidants that can improve heart health and blood flow to the genitals, leading to more satisfying experiences in the bedroom. If that wasn’t enough, many barley soup recipes also include healthy ingredients like vegetables and lean proteins that support overall health and well-being.

Dates (Khajur)

These are more than just a sweet and delicious treat. Dates are packed with nutrients that can benefit your overall health and sexual wellness. These sweet fruits are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals that provide a wide range of health benefits. But what sets them apart is their ability to improve blood flow and boost libido with their natural compounds.

Black gram soup

Black gram, when cooked with ghee and rock sugar, forms a deliciously nutritious and satisfying meal that can have incredible benefits for your sexual health. Black gram is packed with protein and minerals, while ghee and rock sugar provide energy and nourishment to the body. Together, they may improve sexual function and boost overall well-being.

Moringa

Get ready to meet the “miracle tree". Moringa is a plant that has been used for centuries for its incredible medicinal properties. It is packed with nutrients like zinc and magnesium, which support healthy hormone production, and antioxidants that help improve blood flow throughout the body. Moringa may just be the key to improving your sexual function and increasing your libido.

