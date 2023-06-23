From Reader to Creator: How Books Nurture and Enhance Creativity

We believe in the incredible power of books to nurture and enhance creativity, transforming readers into creators. As our company is deeply rooted in the world of literature, I am fascinated by the profound impact reading has on our ability to generate new ideas and innovate.

“Reading opens doors to three key dimensions that directly influence creativity. Firstly, it allows us to learn from the rich tapestry of others’ lived experiences, inspiring us to adapt and foster incremental and adjacent ideas. Through the pages of books, we gain wisdom and perspectives that ignite our own creative thinking,” says Amandeep S. Kochar, President & Group CEO, Baker & Taylor Group of Companies.

Reading books is like having a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries. Dr K.S. Jagannatha Rao, Pro-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, says, “Reading is an exercise for the brain that makes us better learners. It stimulates the imagination of its readers and has a significant impact on the mind, not just in terms of intelligence but also in fostering creativity. Books transport readers to different worlds, times, and situations, igniting their imagination and encouraging them to think outside the box. Books provoke curiosity and exploration while improving emotional intelligence.”

Secondly, particularly in the realm of fiction, reading enhances our imagination through the activation of the right brain. As stalwarts like Confucius and Einstein recognized, imagination is a wellspring of creativity, often surpassing the importance of knowledge itself.

“Scientific studies, including functional MRI scans, provide evidence of the profound impact of reading on creativity. It stimulates right brain activity, fueling our imaginative faculties and fostering new insights,” adds Kochar.

Beyond imagination, reading offers an invaluable gift: the ability to focus. Just 30 minutes of daily reading can sharpen our concentration and deepen our creative abilities, allowing us to explore ideas with greater depth and clarity.

“Creativity permeates all aspects of life, from the arts to the sciences and social sciences. In today’s world, it is especially prevalent in the realms of marketing and business. I firmly believe that reading is the key that unlocks our capacity to imagine and create, enabling us to shape the world around us,” states Kochar.

Dr Jagannatha, “Through connecting with the characters and their journeys, readers develop empathy and emotional connections, nurturing creativity by providing a wellspring of emotions and experiences from which new ideas and perspectives can emerge. Books also serve as a source of motivation. Learning about the journeys of great leaders or individuals who have made significant changes in society or achieved remarkable goals inspires readers to explore new avenues and strive for their own creative endeavours.”

No matter how busy you may think you are, finding time for reading is essential to becoming a better version of yourself.