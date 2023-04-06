From Reducing Cholesterol To Preventing Heart Diseases, The Many Benefits Of Avocado

Nowadays, having high cholesterol levels is a common problem. The rise of cholesterol depends on many factors. From unhealthy lifestyles to increased body weight, and growing age all can be the reason behind the increase of bad cholesterol levels in the body. The bad cholesterol is also called LDL, Low-Density Lipid. The increased cholesterol level in our body results in heart-related issues including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. Meanwhile, a study, claims that the consumption of avocados daily can reduce the risk of heart problems.

The American National Center for Biotechnology Information, NCBI, recently performed a study on the benefits of avocados. For the research, they took rats and divided them into several groups. Sucrose was given to one of these groups to raise the bad cholesterol level in them. Aside from that, some groups were created in which fewer and more sucrose doses were administered.

Following this, Glucose, Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, Phospholipid, LDL, HDL, and Very Low-Density Lipoprotein Creatine levels were measured. The study’s results revealed that when avocado oil was injected into these rats, the level of triglycerides, VLDL and bad cholesterol decreased considerably.

Surprisingly, all of these effects occurred without lowering the quantity of good cholesterol in these mice. Avocado oil was also found to reduce HSCRIP levels in the research. The decrease in this level causes inflammation in the heart muscles but the inflammation in the rats was cured immediately after giving avocado.

Benefits of Avocado

According to the study, avocado boosts metabolism, which helps to burn fat in the body. Avocado is a superfood that is high in monounsaturated fat which is beneficial for heart health. As a result, avocado lowers the chance of heart disease. Avocado also contains vitamins k, folate, potassium, C and E, as well as minerals that aid in the repair of the heart muscle. It also contains monosaturated oil which can help in losing weight and calories. It includes high-quality healthy fats and fibre, which help to decrease hunger. As a result, food stays in the stomach for an extended period of time. Apart from this, it is also helpful to bring down the blood sugar level.

