From Reducing Stress to Active Lifestyle, Tips to Improve Fertility

Infertility affects 186 million people globally, according to a new study by the Harvard Medical School. In a large number of cases, no proper reason can be found for the problem. Some factors that can cause infertility in women are problems in ovulation, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and autoimmune diseases such as lupus and uterine or cervical abnormalities. For men, abnormally low levels of testosterone, low sperm count and certain over-the-counter medications like sulfasalazine can lead to infertility. A study by the Harvard Medical School explains that there is also some evidence for chronic inflammation being linked to infertility.

In such cases, adopting a lifestyle that is capable of reducing inflammation levels in the body could help. A review of multiple studies in Nutrient last year found that an anti-inflammatory diet could improve pregnancy rates, lead to better sperm quality in men and lead to a better chance of success while using assisted reproductive measures like in vitro fertilisation (IVF). So, following a lifestyle that reduces inflammation levels in the body could be the key to boosting fertility. If you are wondering what you can do to increase your fertility levels, we have got you covered. Here are some tips that you need to follow to boost your fertility levels.

Adopt an active lifestyle

Adopting a more active lifestyle can help increase fertility levels. But the key is to moderate your exercise regime according to your body’s needs. Excessive high-intensity exercise can actually lead to a decrease in fertility levels in some women.

Stop smoking

Smoking is linked to a lot of adverse health conditions, including respiratory disorders, cancer and more. It can also reduce fertility levels in both men and women.

Abstain from alcohol

Heavy drinking is linked to a higher risk of ovulation disorders and other health issues like inflammation and impaired gut and liver functions. If you are trying to conceive, consider abstaining from alcohol.

Get enough sleep

The amount of rest you get has a number of effects on your body, from keeping you refreshed and alert to regulating the amount of hormone production. Ensuring that you get enough sleep could help in boosting your fertility levels.

Reduce stress

While research on stress and infertility has given some mixed results, there is some evidence to suggest that stress has an impact on a person’s fertility levels. So, if you’re trying to conceive, work on stress management and reduction. Learn some relaxation techniques.

There is no guarantee that these tips can lead to you conceiving. But they will help you lead a fitter lifestyle, reduce inflammation in the body and have no risk.

