From Refreshing Fruit Salad To Cutlets, Snacks That Can Be Made With Hung Curd

Summer is a time when people crave cool and refreshing foods that can help them beat the heat. Hung curd, also known as Greek yogurt, is a delicious and nutritious option that is perfect for sweltering temperatures. This versatile ingredient can be used in a variety of dishes and is packed with a good number of benefits. It contains double the protein that normal yogurt has, and half the amount of fats, making it a perfect food for health conscious people as well. Its creamy texture makes it a perfect ingredient for many dishes including fruit salad. Here are some recipes that you can make using hung curd this summer.

Fruit Salad:

Ingredients:

1 cup hung curd

1/2 cup chopped mixed fruits (such as apple, banana, grapes, pomegranate, kiwi, mango, etc.)

2 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder

A handful of chopped nuts as per your liking

Directions:

In a bowl, add the hung curd and whisk it until it becomes smooth and creamy. Add honey and cinnamon powder to the curd and mix well. Add the chopped fruits to the bowl and gently mix with the curd. Sprinkle the chopped nuts on top of the salad and serve chilled.

Hung Curd Cutlet:

Ingredients:

1 cup hung curd

1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

1/2 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, capsicum, etc.

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons cornflour

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Directions:

Take a container and add the hung curd to it. Whisk it until the curd becomes smooth and creamy. Add mashed potatoes, vegetables, onions, breadcrumbs, cornflour, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to the bowl and mix well. Shape the mixture into small cutlets or patties of desired shape and size. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the cutlets until golden brown on both sides. Remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

Apple Pudding:

Ingredients:

1 cup hung curd

2 medium-sized apples, peeled and grated

2 tbsp condensed milk

1 tbsp fresh cream

2 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

A handful of chopped nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pistachios.

Directions:

Take a mixing bowl and add the hung curd, fresh cream, and condensed milk to it. Whisk until it becomes smooth and creamy. Add grated apples, honey, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg powder to the bowl and mix well. Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl or individual dessert bowls. Garnish with chopped nuts on top of the pudding. Store the pudding in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

