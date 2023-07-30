From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Actresses Who Have Mastered the Quiet Luxury Trend

Quiet luxury is a fashion philosophy that celebrates the idea of subtle elegance and sophistication. It is a departure from the loud and flashy trends often associated with the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. Instead, it focuses on simplicity and the use of high-quality materials. The concept is rooted in the belief that true style doesn’t need to be loud or extravagant; it can make a powerful statement through understated charm and refinement. Some Bollywood actresses have truly aced this trend, demonstrating that true style doesn’t always shout but can whisper with grace. Let’s take a closer look at these stars who have effortlessly embraced the art of quiet luxury.
Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor exudes sheer beauty in a stunning white dress from her sister Rhea Kapoor’s collection. The actress effortlessly showcases the principle that less is more. Complementing her look with black two-string slippers, she epitomizes simplicity and chic elegance, embracing an asymmetrical ruffle hemline, a plunging neckline, and dramatic sleeves that add a touch of drama to her impeccable style.
Manushi Chhillar effortlessly masters the art of quiet luxury trend, commanding attention with her stunning appearance. The actress adorned a white mesh net dress, perfectly paired with black heels and a Dior handbag. Her soft glam makeup and a gracefully tied bun, with a few waved strands framing her face, added to her understated yet alluring allure. Manushi Chhillar’s style showcases the essence of quiet luxury, making her a true fashion icon.
Kriti Sanon stuns in a red monochromatic Valentino Dress, radiating beauty and confidence. The actress flawlessly paired it with matching shoes, a signature purse, and a diamond-encrusted choker that adds a touch of luxury to her ensemble. With her hair elegantly tied in a bun and bold makeup enhancing her features, Kriti Sanon effortlessly makes a statement with her impeccable style, be it on the glamorous red carpet or in a chic street-style outfit.
Bhumi gracefully embraces a subtle yet captivating look, radiating beauty in a white outfit adorned with chunky golden and silver accessories. The actress paired her white shirt with a golden choker and a sleek silver chain, accentuating the V-neckline flawlessly. Completing her ensemble with a diamond ring, golden earrings, and edgy sunglasses, Bhumi’s style showcases the art of accessorizing. Her makeup, featuring thin eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, a coral blush on the cheeks, and tinted lips, adds a touch of wonder to her overall appearance.
Deepika embraces the quiet luxury trend with sheer elegance, donning a mesmerizing off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown, complemented by old-Hollywood glam. With a sleek hairdo and statement-making diamond jewels, she exudes a timeless allure. The black velvet gown gracefully showcases an off-the-shoulder neckline, while drapings on the arms and full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves add a touch of sophistication. Deepika’s ensemble is a true embodiment of quiet luxury, capturing the essence of refined style.
