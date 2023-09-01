From Strong Hair To Clear Skin, A Look At The Benefits Of Rice Water

Rice water is thrown away by almost everybody after cooking the cereal grain. Rice water is a suspension of starch, obtained by draining boiled rice. Do you know it is one of the most effective remedies for healthy skin and hair? It is believed that people in Japan have been using rice water for this purpose for over 1,000 years. Rice water contains a lot of minerals and vitamins like amino acids and vitamin B6, that help enhance your skin and strengthen your hair. Let’s take a look at its positive effects on skin and hair.

Skin benefits: Usually, people spend a lot of money by purchasing several luxurious toners, cleansers and face creams to deal with issues like hyperpigmentation, sun spots, or wrinkles. Rice water can help cure all these issues. You can see visible results even after a single use. It helps to provide firmness and illuminates and tightens the skin. It also reduces pore size; and with regular use, dark spots can be diminished too.

You can apply it to your skin by soaking a cotton ball and applying it in the morning or evening, or both, for better results.

Hair benefits: If your hair is bleached or chemically treated, rice water can help you to aid the damage that is caused to your hair. It will help repair your hair from the inside out and also help to manage split ends. It also promotes the growth and quality of your hair.

You can use rice water on your hair after shampooing and conditioning it. You need to simply rinse your hair with rice water and massage your scalp, and it will help your hair shine. It can be used to rinse it twice a week on a clean scalp.

According to reports, rice water contains several minerals, vitamins like vitamin B and vitamin E, and carbohydrates. It can also be consumed. Rice water also helps to prevent or treat digestive problems and is also known to regulate body temperature. Rice water helps enhance gut health and immunity. It can also help replenish lost fluids caused by dehydration.

Rice water is undoubtedly beneficial for your hair and skin, but it may also contain arsenic, which can be harmful. It might also cause allergic reactions and other skin issues if it doesn’t suit your skin. Thus it is recommended to always seek expert advice.