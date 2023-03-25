From Symptoms To Prevention: All You Must Know About H3N2

Amidst the fear of rising Covid cases, India is also battling with the heightened risk of the H3N2 influenza virus outbreak. States have been reportedly put on alert after more than 450 cases have been recorded across the nation between January and March. Not just this but on March 17, the death toll due to the H3N2 virus reached nine, after a 73-year-old man contracted the infection and passed away in Maharashtra’s Pune. Now, what exactly is the H3N2 virus and how can one identify the same? As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is basically a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has now infected humans.

How can humans catch the flu virus from a pig?

The CDC reveals that influenza viruses can spread both ways — from pigs to people and people to pigs. Talking about its spread from pigs to humans, it basically takes place through infected droplets that are created when an infected pig coughs or sneezes. You will contract the infection after you inhale those droplets or they accidentally land in your nose or mouth. The body also states that some studies have also obtained evidence which proves that a person might get infected just by touching something that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth or nose. So far, it has not been clear which of these ways is a more common form of contracting the infections.

What are the common symptoms associated with the H3N2 virus?

Cough Fever Runny nose Vomiting Nausea Diarrhoea Body ache

What are the precautions that you must follow?

Avoid taking food around any enclosed areas with pigs in them. Avoid eating and drinking near pigs. Avoid carrying toys, pacifiers, baby bottles, strollers, cups or similar items into areas with pigs. After exposure to pigs, make sure that you wash your hands with soap. In case soap isn’t available around you, then ensure that you sanitise your hands with alcohol-based hand rub. If you come across any pig that seems sick or acts ill, make sure you quarantine it separately so that none other animals or humans get infected. Make sure that you wear protective equipment like gloves and masks that cover your mouth and nose around the infected animal.

