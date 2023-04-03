From Toothpaste To Eraser, Simplest Ways To Make Car Headlights Scratch-Free

Many people are possessive about their cars and bikes and go the extra mile to take care of their vehicles. For them, their vehicle is not just a means of transportation but also a symbol of their status and personality. As such, they take great pride in ensuring that it is always in good condition and looks its best.

Scratches on headlights are a common occurrence and can happen due to several reasons such as accidents or minor collisions. While a scratch on the headlight may not seem like a significant issue, it can impact visibility while driving at night. Despite using expensive products, sometimes it is not possible to remove a scratch on the headlight. In such cases, trying some home remedies can be the best option for you. So, let’s learn about some ways to remove a scratch on a car’s headlight.

Use Wax

To remove a scratch on the car’s headlight, you can use wax. For this, mash the wax properly and apply it to the headlights. Now, rub the wax with the help of cotton. After 2-3 minutes, wipe the headlight with a clean cloth. This will easily remove the scratches.

Use a lens cleaner

A lens cleaner is also best for shining the car’s headlights. Lens cleaner is easily available in the market. Apply lens cleaner on the headlight and rub it for 2-3 minutes. Then wipe it with a clean cloth.

Eraser

You can also use an eraser. Rub the eraser on the headlight for 3-4 minutes, and the scratch will start to fade away. However, make sure to use a soft eraser. Using a hard eraser can cause more scratches.

Toothpaste

To remove scratches from car or bike headlights, you can use toothpaste as well. Apart from that, you can also use scratch-removal liquids and car wax liquids. Apply toothpaste on the scratched area and rub it gently in circular motions for a few minutes. Then, wipe it off with a clean cloth. The abrasive particles in toothpaste will help remove the scratches.

With these methods, your car or bike headlights can become scratch-free within minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here