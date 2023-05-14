From Vijay Deverakonda to Pulkit Samrat: 5 Bollywood Men In Charming White Suits

This summer, white suits are a popular choice on the red carpet, with a group of fashionable men embracing the classic summer color. While white dinner jackets are nothing new, the way they are styled and paired with accessories can greatly impact the overall appearance. The key is to make sure the outfit is well put together and cohesive. Here is our compilation of the best white suit looks:

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani)

He can carry off anything but for the occasion of a leading jewellery brand’s reopening of its iconic New York store, he opted for a white custom Gaurav Gupta suit so that the high-value jewels, from necklaces to lapel pins, could be the talking point.

Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The actor looked dapper in a Shahab Durazi white tuxedo. He accessorised the look with a polished bow tie and a silk cummerband underneath the jacket.

Pulkit Samrat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

He made heads turn in a custom silk Anuj Madaan white jacket at a recently-held style awards.

Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor stands out among the crowd with an intriguing abtract printed shirt underneath his white two piece suit.

Vijay Deverakonda

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The actor dressed in Zafar and Shadab shows us how pulling off a proper suit requires a careful balance between a structured silhouette and accessories like a scarf and a diamond studded vintage lapel pin.