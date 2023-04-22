From Weight-Lifting To Planks, Janhvi Kapoor's Workout Is All The Inspiration That You Need

It would be right to say that Janhvi Kapoor’s toned physique is the envy of many. Behind the perfect body, is a lot of hard work. Weight-lifting, yoga sessions, or pilates, Janhvi’s fitness routine is a perfect blend of different exercises that help her stay fit. In a recent Instagram post, the actress was seen hitting the gym with tough exercises. She captioned, “Antigravity Club mornings are the best kind of mornings.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s workout regime reminds us of how important exercising is. Be it improving body strength, stamina, flexibility, and balance, working out can lead to an improved quality of life.

Top five exercises that you can also incorporate with the inspiration from the gym queen:

Treadmill:

Running on a treadmill offers numerous benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, endurance and strengthened leg muscles. It provides a controlled and safe environment for running, reducing the risk of injuries and allowing for better tracking of progress. Running on a treadmill also offers the flexibility to adjust the speed, incline and intensity of the workout, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

Cable wood chop:

This exercise targets core, shoulders, and hips. Start by standing perpendicular to the cable machine with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding the cable handle with both hands. Rotate your torso while pulling the cable handle diagonally across your body, finishing with your hands near your opposite hip. Keep your arms extended and repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions, then switch sides. The cable wood chop exercise is an effective way to improve core strength and stability.

Dumbbell press:

The dumbbell press is a compound exercise that primarily targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It involves lying on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand and pressing the weights up towards the ceiling while keeping your elbows at a 90-degree angle. The dumbbell press is a popular exercise for building upper body strength and muscle mass.

Weight Lifting:

It is a form of strength training that involves lifting weights or using resistance to build muscle and increase strength. It is a popular form of exercise for improving overall fitness and can be done using various equipment such as barbells, dumbbells, and resistance bands.

Plank:

This core-strengthening exercise involves holding a straight-arm plank position for a set amount of time. It targets multiple muscle groups and can be modified to increase or decrease difficulty. It is often incorporated into fitness routines and challenges.

