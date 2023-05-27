From Weight Loss To Healthy Digestion, The Many Health Benefits of Rambutan

Have you ever heard of the Southeast Asian fruit Rambutan or Nephelium lappaceum? It is high in nutrients and provides a variety of health advantages, including weight loss and improved digestion for higher resistance to infections.

Rambutan grows on trees that may reach a height of around 80 feet and is commonly found in tropical regions such as Malaysia and Indonesia. For those who do not know, the name rambutan has been derived from the Malay word for hair, as this is a golf ball-sized fruit with hairy red and green shells. The unique appearance of the fruit is frequently compared to a sea urchin. Now, talking about the taste, its translucent white flesh has a sweet yet creamy flavour with a seed at the centre.

Now, let us talk about the various health advantages of Rambutan.

Rich in nutrients and antioxidants

The Rambutan fruit is extremely rich in vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. Just the flesh of the fruit contains around 1.3-2 grams of fibre per 3.5 ounces, the same amount found in apples, oranges, or pears. It further contains a high amount of vitamin C, something which helps in the absorption of iron. Meanwhile, vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant and helps shield our cells from damage. Consuming 5 to 6 pieces of Rambutan fulfils around 50% of our daily vitamin C requirements. The skin and seed of the Rambutan are also high in minerals, antioxidants, and some other useful components.

Promotion of healthy digestion

As we mentioned earlier, Rambutan is rich in fibre. This helps in aiding digestion. Around half of the fibre in the flesh is insoluble and goes undigested through the digestive tract. Meanwhile, the insoluble fibre bulks up the stool, speeding up intestinal transit. On the other hand, soluble fibre is good for our gut microbes. The friendly bacteria create short-chain fatty acids such as acetate, propionate, and butyrate, which help fuel the cells in the gut. The fatty acids also reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms of some digestive illnesses like IBS, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis, to name just a few.

An aid to weight loss

Rambutan happens to be relatively low in calories compared to the fibre it provides. With roughly 75 calories per 100 grams, it has 1.3-2 grams of fibre. In addition to this, the soluble fibre in the fruit helps produce a gel-like substance in your stomach, thus slowing digestion. It further leads to decreased appetite and helps one feel full for longer. Last, but not the least, Rambutan contains a lot of water and keeps you hydrated.