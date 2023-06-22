From Yoga To Screen Breaks: Tips To Improve Eyesight With Simple Daily Habits

In today’s digital era, screens have become inseparable from our daily lives. However, excessive screen time can strain our eyes and potentially harm our vision. Prolonged use of laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices may contribute to weakened eyesight and various eye-related problems.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to improve and preserve good vision. Incorporating specific yoga exercises that promote eye health and adopting a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients are just a few holistic approaches to support and enhance your eyesight.

Following are some tips that you should follow to improve your eyesight: