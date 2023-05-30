Fruits To Spinach, Superfoods Every Woman Should Include In Their Diet

It is essential to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle, irrespective of gender. Food not only satiates our appetite but also gives our bodies the essential nutrition and energy they require. That being said, men and women have different dietary needs that need to be strictly abided by. While some meals have significant positive effects on women’s health, others have notable advantages for men. By including particular superfoods in their meals, women can significantly improve their general health and fitness. It can protect against illnesses, allowing women to enjoy long, healthy lives. Let’s have a look at some superfoods that might help women stay healthy.

Fruits - Papaya, grapefruit, berries, and cherries must be a part of every woman’s diet. Grapefruit helps in improving heart health and lowering the risk of strokes in women. Flavonoids and antioxidants found in berries and cherries help prevent cell damage too. Berries also induce a fresh mind. Papaya can control the risk of breast and cervical cancer. It is also helpful in lowering cholesterol.

Beans – Legumes are one of the best foods for women. They are richly infused with fibre and protein. Beans must be a part of a woman’s diet. According to a WebMD report consuming beans lowers blood pressure, and blood sugar levels and controls increased heart rate,

Yoghurt – Women need more calcium, after the age of 50. Thus yoghurt can help fulfil this need. A bowl of curd is thus essential in a woman’s diet. It prevents any kind of calcium deficiency in the body and keeps bones stronger. The only thing to keep in mind is that women should eat low-fat yoghurt, it will help them to maintain their body weight and also fulfil their calcium needs.

Flaxseed – Flaxseeds are considered one of the most vital superfoods for women. These small seeds are stuffed with fibres, which can be helpful in protecting women from breast cancer. Flaxseed oil is another nutritious way to fulfil the omega-3 needs in the body. It can be consumed by mixing it with salad or curd. This seed can prove to be a panacea in providing relief from cholesterol.

Spinach- Folate, which is present in spinach, is considered to be beneficial for women’s health. Heart disease and colon cancer risk might be prevented by spinach. Along with folate, spinach also contains lutein and is rich in calcium. Spinach is also said to improve vision. Additionally, it can help to reduce wrinkles on the skin.